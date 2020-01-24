The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
- A suspicious person was reported on Elizabeth Street at 4:43 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Harrodsburg Lane at 7:47 a.m.
- A fire rescue was reported on Chenault Road at 8:07 a.m. Two people were stuck in an elevator.
- A controlled burn was reported on Snavely Road at 11:02 a.m.
- A fire alarm was reported on Old Soldiers Lane at 11:06 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Bryant-Benson Road at 12:10 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Louisville Road at 12:27 p.m.
- An animal complaint was reported on East Georgetown Road at 12:42 p.m. A woman reported being bit by a dog or a possum.
- An animal complaint was reported on Myrtle Avenue at 1:15 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 1:44 p.m.
- A fire alarm was reported on Chenault Road at 3:54 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Coolbrook Drive at 5:43 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Rosewood Lane at 6:11 p.m.
- A theft was reported on High Pine Court at 6:30 p.m.
- Vandalism was reported on North Scruggs Lane at 7:04 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Lucas Lane at 7:32 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Versailles Road at 8:20 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Versailles Road at 10:45 p.m.