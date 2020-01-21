The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the holiday weekend:
Friday
- Fraud was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 2:53 a.m.
- A burglary was reported on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard at 4:23 a.m. A woman reported waking up to a man breaking into her home through the bedroom window. She said she screamed and the man ran off.
- A hit-and-run was reported on St. Clair Street at 9:15 a.m.
- A theft was reported on KY 151 at 10:30 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Kentucky Avenue at 2:28 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Compton Drive at 4:57 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Ridgeview Drive at 5:56 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Ridgeview Drive at 7:13 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on McCreary Avenue at 10:16 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on College Park Drive at 10:33 p.m.
- Fraud was reported on East Main Street at 11:48 p.m.
Saturday
- A theft was reported on Camp Pleasant Road at 1:16 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Leawood Drive at 5:50 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Rolling Acres Drive at 11:06 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Leawood Drive at 2:16 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Wilkinson Boulevard at 3:54 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Leawood Drive at 4:40 p.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Colonial Trace at 5:17 p.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Colonial Trace at 6:32 p.m.
- Gunshots were reported on Leestown Road at 6:41 p.m. The caller reported hearing five gunshots near him.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Versailles Road at 7:02 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Harrodsburg Lane at 7:34 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on East Georgetown Road at 8:27 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on North Lime Street at 10:44 p.m.
- An intoxicated driver was reported on Richardson Lane at 11:22 p.m.
Sunday
- A sexual offense was reported on Holmes Street at 2:58 a.m. The caller was not the alleged victim and the incident reportedly occurred several days before the call. The caller indicated that the victim did not want to file a report.
- A burglary was reported on Pinnacle Court at 3:36 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Brighton Park Boulevard at 9:52 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Colonial Trace at 12:12 p.m.
- Vandalism was reported on Hanna Place at 1:58 p.m. The caller's car taillight had been busted with a baseball bat.
- A fire investigation was reported on Switzer Road at 2:04 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Limestone Drive at 4:02 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Lynnwood Drive at 7:56 p.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Greenhill Avenue at 8:13 p.m.
Monday
- A fire alarm was reported on John Davis Drive at 10:32 a.m. No fire was detected.
- Littering was reported on Louisville Road at 10:48 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 11:33 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Ninevah Road at 11:52 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Hickman Hill Road at 2:04 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on South Benson Road at 2:16 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Versailles Road at 2:23 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Louisville Road at 3:16 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Bryant-Benson Road at 3:16 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Tracey Lane at 3:28 p.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Owenton Road at 3:41 p.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Butler Street at 4:48 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Owenton Avenue at 6:21 p.m.
- An intoxicated driver was reported on East Georgetown Road at 8:36 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Holmes Street at 9:23 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Hickory Drive at 10:13 p.m.
- Littering was reported on Louisville Road at 10:13 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on West Second Street at 11:12 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on John Davis Drive at 11:42 p.m.