The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:
- A suspicious vehicle was reported on West State Street at 2:49 a.m.
- An assault was reported on Leawood Drive at 7:55 a.m. An injured woman reported she was assaulted at her home.
- A controlled burn was reported on Old Sheep Pen Road at 10:22 a.m.
- Fraud was reported on Holmes Street at 10:50 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Lebanon Road at 11:26 a.m.
- A burglary was reported on Woodhill Lane at 1:11 p.m.
- A theft was reported on West Second Street at 2:02 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Hahn Road at 3:16 p.m.
- A ground fire was reported on Beckham Avenue at 3:33 p.m. A trampoline caught fire and the fire had been extinguished by the time firefighters arrived.
- A controlled burn was reported on Harvieland Road at 3:59 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Patricia Street at 4:10 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 5:36 p.m.
- A theft was reported on West Second Street at 6:16 p.m.
- An intoxicated person was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 7:03 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Sequoyah Trail at 7:25 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Compton Drive at 7:55 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on U.S. 127 at 10:23 p.m.