The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
- A suspicious vehicle was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 2:04 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Walnut Street at 7:46 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Shadrick Ferry Road at 8:17 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Devils Hollow Road at 10:13 a.m.
- A theft was reported on West Second Street at 10:56 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Lebanon Ridge Road at 1:18 p.m.
- A fire rescue was reported on University Drive at 2:13 p.m. Kentucky State University students were stuck in an elevator.
- A structure fire was reported on Shelby Street at 3:10 p.m. The caller said a pizza box, which was originally in the oven, caught on fire.
- A missing person was reported on West Second Street at 6:45 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Woodhill Lane at 6:54 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Pinnacle Court at 8:08 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Bondurant Drive at 8:24 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on West Second Street at 9:22 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on North Lime Street at 11 p.m.