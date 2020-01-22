blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:

  • A suspicious vehicle was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 2:04 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on Walnut Street at 7:46 a.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Shadrick Ferry Road at 8:17 a.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Devils Hollow Road at 10:13 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on West Second Street at 10:56 a.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Lebanon Ridge Road at 1:18 p.m.
  • A fire rescue was reported on University Drive at 2:13 p.m. Kentucky State University students were stuck in an elevator.
  • A structure fire was reported on Shelby Street at 3:10 p.m. The caller said a pizza box, which was originally in the oven, caught on fire.
  • A missing person was reported on West Second Street at 6:45 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on Woodhill Lane at 6:54 p.m.
  • A drug offense was reported on Pinnacle Court at 8:08 p.m.
  • An assault was reported on Bondurant Drive at 8:24 p.m.
  • A missing person was reported on West Second Street at 9:22 p.m.
  • A burglary was reported on North Lime Street at 11 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription