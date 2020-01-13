The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:
Friday
- A theft was reported on Dakota Drive at 6:29 a.m.
- Fraud was reported on West Second Street at 8:55 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on South Scruggs Lane at 9:21 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Hanly Lane at 12:07 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Green Wilson Road at 12:13 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on East Main Street at 12:46 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Owenton Road at 5:36 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Marlowe Court at 6:51 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Owenton Road at 7:40 p.m.
- A structure fire was reported on Langford Avenue at 8:38 p.m. The caller reported seeing flames and black smoke near Hickory Hills. An investigation revealed the smoke belonged to a bonfire.
- A gas leak was reported on Camp Pleasant Road at 9:06 p.m., but nothing was found.
- A burglary was reported on Tatato Trail at 11:15 p.m.
Saturday
- A theft was reported on West Second Street at 12:36 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Camp Pleasant Road at 1:38 a.m. The caller reported a car went over an embankment to avoid a deer. There were no major injuries.
- Harassment was reported on Harrodswood Road at 2:21 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 3:11 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Taylor Avenue at 8:36 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Crosshill Drive at 10:01 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on Holmes Street at 10:32 a.m.
- An assault was reported on Louisville Road at 11:37 a.m.
- A theft was reported on East Georgetown Road at 11:49 a.m.
- A fire investigation was reported on Georgetown Road at 12:59 p.m. The call ended up being a false alarm.
- Vandalism was reported on Wapping Street at 1:49 p.m. The caller reported the stop sign missing where Wapping Street meets St. Clair Street.
- Harassment was reported on Allnutt Drive at 1:50 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Meadow Lane at 2:32 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Steadmantown Lane at 3:37 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 4:18 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Hanly Lane at 4:50 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 5:15 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Fifth Avenue at 5:16 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 10:33 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Cold Springs Avenue at 11:09 p.m.
Sunday
- A fire explosion was reported on Monroe Road at 12:44 a.m. An investigation revealed a transformer blew on St. Johns Road.
- A burglary was reported on Steele Street at 3:59 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Westover Road at 8:05 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on U.S. 127 at 11:10 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Wilkinson Boulevard at 11:21 a.m.
- A burglary was reported on Ewing Court at 1:01 p.m.
- Vandalism was reported on Colonial Trace at 2:06 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Hickory Ridge Road at 3:43 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on North Scruggs Lane at 8:16 p.m.
- A structure fire was reported on Owenton Road at 9:38 p.m. The caller reported seeing sparks coming from a neighbor’s chimney.