The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
• A burglary was reported on Bethel Lane at 12:29 a.m. A female caller said the back door to her residence had been pried open and several items, including a ring and cash, were missing.
• A motor vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 5:53 a.m.
• A missing person was reported on River Bend Road at 9:13 a.m.
• A littering/dumping complaint was reported on Bald Knob Road at 10:04 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 11:48 a.m.
• Shots were reported on East Georgetown Road at noon.
• A motor vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Tuscany Lane at 12:01 p.m.
• A trespasser was reported on Bryant-Benson Road at 2:06 p.m.
• A smoke smell was reported on Ivy Avenue at 2:32 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Kentucky Avenue at 3:55 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident without injuries was reported on East Main Street at 4:23 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Old Sheep Pen Road at 4:58 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Tracey Lane at 5:08 p.m.
• An assault was reported on Versailles Road at 5:26 p.m. A male caller said he was hit in the face at Speedway and the person who hit him drove off toward the interstate.
• A structure fire was reported on Mallard Drive at 5:52 p.m. Firefighters made contact with the homeowners, who said they were using a smoker and the house was not on fire.
• A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 7:21 p.m.
• An assault was reported on East Main Street at 7:34 p.m. The caller did not want to cooperate with an officer and no report was filed.
• A missing person was reported on Old Glass Farm Road at 11:04 p.m. A female caller advised her 12-year-old son was missing and his bedroom windows were open. Officers returned the juvenile to the residence.