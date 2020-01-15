blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:

• A burglary was reported on Bethel Lane at 12:29 a.m. A female caller said the back door to her residence had been pried open and several items, including a ring and cash, were missing.

• A motor vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 5:53 a.m.

• A missing person was reported on River Bend Road at 9:13 a.m.

• A littering/dumping complaint was reported on Bald Knob Road at 10:04 a.m.

• A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 11:48 a.m.

• Shots were reported on East Georgetown Road at noon.

• A motor vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Tuscany Lane at 12:01 p.m.

• A trespasser was reported on Bryant-Benson Road at 2:06 p.m.

• A smoke smell was reported on Ivy Avenue at 2:32 p.m.

• A theft was reported on Kentucky Avenue at 3:55 p.m.

• A motor vehicle accident without injuries was reported on East Main Street at 4:23 p.m.

• A controlled burn was reported on Old Sheep Pen Road at 4:58 p.m.

• A controlled burn was reported on Tracey Lane at 5:08 p.m.

• An assault was reported on Versailles Road at 5:26 p.m. A male caller said he was hit in the face at Speedway and the person who hit him drove off toward the interstate.

• A structure fire was reported on Mallard Drive at 5:52 p.m. Firefighters made contact with the homeowners, who said they were using a smoker and the house was not on fire.

• A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 7:21 p.m.

• An assault was reported on East Main Street at 7:34 p.m. The caller did not want to cooperate with an officer and no report was filed.

• A missing person was reported on Old Glass Farm Road at 11:04 p.m. A female caller advised her 12-year-old son was missing and his bedroom windows were open. Officers returned the juvenile to the residence.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription