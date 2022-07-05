blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the holiday weekend:

Friday

• At 1:50 a.m., officers and deputies took an assault report on Langford Avenue. A caller reported she was “beat up by her father.”

• At 1:56 a.m., deputies took an assault report on Bridgeport Road. A caller reported her father “put his hands on her."

• At 11:49 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call on Williamsburg Road. A caller reported a 76-year-old female suffered leg pain from a fall.

• At 12:02 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an assault on West Broadway. A caller reported two homeless people were assaulting a man with a bottle. The male and female were arrested and charged with assault.

• At 1:07 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation at Duckers Mobile Home Park.

• At 1:07 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Lyons Drive.

• At 1:59 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard.

• At 2:14 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Soldiers Lane.

• At 2:26 p.m., officers took a theft report at Flames to Glory Outreach on Grandview Drive. A caller reported a female’s purse was stolen the day before.

• At 2:28 p.m., officers took a theft report at Hardee’s on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported $8,000 was missing.

• At 2:34 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 3:24 p.m., officers and city fire were called to a suspicious person at Rebecca Ruth Candies on Versailles Road. A caller reported that there was flammable liquid saturated in the grass and a person was setting the grass on fire.

• At 3:46 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Beaumont Avenue. A caller reported someone “busted through the back door.”

• At 6:25 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Compton Drive.

• At 6:57 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Green Wilson Road. A caller reported someone stole his boat title.

• At 8:58 p.m., officers took a theft report at the Franklin County Farmers Market on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported her aunt took her belongings.

• At 9:23 p.m., county firefighters responded to a smoke smell on Benson Valley Road.

• At 10:41 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint at University Lodge on East Main Street. A caller reported hearing one shot from what sounded like a handgun.

Saturday

• At 7:22 a.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Union Ridge Road. A caller reported people were “breaking a door in the house” and advised he had locked himself in the bathroom.

• At 8:39 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of a missing person on Reilly Road.

• At 11:45 a.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Forest Hill Drive. A caller reported a 2013 Mercedes Benz had been keyed.

• At 12:57 p.m., deputies were called to an assault on U.S. 127 North. A caller reported a male was assaulting a female and both were walking southbound.

• At 1:05 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Grant Street. A caller reported someone “busted her door down” to her residence. She advised “stuff was everywhere.”

• At 2:50 p.m., officers took a theft report at Planet Salon on Jett Boulevard. A caller reported a customer got her hair done but didn’t pay for the $200 service. The caller rephoned dispatch to report the customer paid in cash.

• At 4:42 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Old Dailey Avenue.

• At 5:11 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 6:39 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Cardwell Lane near C. Michael Davenport Boulevard. A caller reported a motorcycle slid off the road. The caller advised the 24-year-old male driver was complaining of back pain and hit his head. He was not wearing a helmet.

Sunday

• At 12:29 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Old Thornhill Road. A caller reported her vehicle went into a ditch. She complained of head pain and said her legs were bleeding.

• At 3:08 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported her boyfriend was missing.

• At 12:10 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a rescue on Wilkinson Street. A caller reported a large tree fell on a house and power lines were down. Frankfort Plant Board was notified.

• At 1:17 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Taylor Avenue. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Honda truck and Ford sedan.

• At 2:29 p.m., officers took a theft report at Crystalbrook Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported her license plate was stolen the night before and advised there was video footage of the theft.

• At 3:06 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 3:37 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Holmes Street.

• At 5:07 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated person on Leslie Avenue.

• At 7:33 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on East Main Street.

• At 8:12 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 10:15 p.m., EMS responded to a burn on Darby Shire Circle. A caller reported a child was burned by fireworks.

• At 10:46 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thomas Street.

Monday

• At 12:07 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Farmers Lane.

• At 12:47 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary on Pradero Drive. A caller reported a dog gate had been moved and that they can hear people talking on their security camera.

• At 1:23 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Elizabeth Street.

• At 8:42 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lyons Drive near Versailles Road.

• At 10:10 a.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Senate Drive.

• At 10:24 a.m., deputies and county fire were called to a possible structure fire on Skyview Drive. A caller reported that a female set the house on fire. Deputies determined that cardboard was on fire not the house.

• At 10:39 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Arapaho Trail.

• At 1:43 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 2:52 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Louisville Road.

• At 4:23 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Louisville Road.

• At 4:24 p.m., deputies took a theft report on West Second Street.

• At 4:31 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Interstate 64 East.

• At 4:38 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Louisville Road.

• At 7:26 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Switzer Road. A caller reported an ATV struck a house. One female was bleeding and sustained a head injury.

• At 7:32 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Versailles Road. A caller reported a female stole her cellphone and “other stuff.”

• At 10:30 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on East Main Street.

• At 11:01 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Powhatan Trail.

• At 11:49 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Taylor Avenue near Benson Valley Road.

