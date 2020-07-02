blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 12:23 a.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning a missing person after a 49-year-old man walked away earlier in the day.

• At 4:40 a.m., officers were called to Fairfield Inn on Chenault Road concerning a person who was stabbed in the arm. The victim was already being treated at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

• At 12:14 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Road concerning a stolen unemployment check.

• At 1:11 p.m., officers were called to Switzer Road for a rape complaint involving a female juvenile.

• At 2:54 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 at the 53-mile marker. The call was transferred to another agency.

• At 3:09 p.m., officers were called to Dan’s Discount Pawn on East Main Street concerning stolen property and the caller wanted to speak to an officer.

• At 6:50 p.m., officers were called to Murray Street concerning a stolen bicycle.

• At 6:52 p.m., officers were called to Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road concerning a stolen bicycle.

• At 6:57 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on U.S. 127 concerning a person leaving the store without paying for items.

• At 9:49 p.m., officers were called to Cattleman’s Roadhouse on Jett Boulevard after a window was broken on a vehicle.

