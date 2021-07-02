blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 6:50 a.m., officers were notified of a suspicious package at Candlewood Apartments on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported there was “an office chair and suitcase outside” of an apartment unit.

• At 7 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 7:15 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Shelby Street.

• At 9:20 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Market Fair on Hahn Drive. A caller reported a 28-foot enclosed trailer was stolen.

• At 10:43 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 12:30 p.m., county firefighters and EMS responded to a possible gas leak on Aderly Lane. A caller reported smelling gas coming from the basement.

• At 1:25 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Versailles Road.

• At 1:39 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Jones Lane. A caller reported he was out of town but that a neighbor said someone broke into his residence and stole a refrigerator and several other items.

• At 1:40 p.m., officers took a theft report at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Leonardwood Drive. A manager reported a panhandler stole a bucket and was at the intersection of U.S. 127 South and Leonardwood Drive.

• At 1:43 p.m., officers were notified of an assault at Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported someone was assaulted in the parking lot.

• At 4:52 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a structure fire on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a wall socket was burning and they could smell burnt wires.

• At 5:50 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Logan Street. A caller reported a man they didn’t recognize told him he was a Realtor.

• At 6:33 p.m., officers took a theft report at La Fiesta Grande on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male in a red shirt and black jeans was “breaking into a car with a crow bar” behind the restaurant.

• At 8:47 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Brawner Street.

• At 9:37 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired complaint at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported hearing 12-14 shots and fireworks.

• At 10:35 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported hearing at least 10 shots and said there were two bullet holes in her vehicle.

