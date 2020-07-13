blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 4:11 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a theft. The caller said her ex-boyfriend stole her purse and threw her cell phone in the yard.

• At 8:05 a.m., officers were called to St. Johns Road concerning a burglary which occurred two days earlier.

• At 8:19 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Thornhill Bypass involving a motorcycle.

• At 8:22 a.m., officers were called to Louisville Road concerning a theft.

• At 9:40 a.m., officers were called to Polsgrove Street concerning an assault.

• At 11:31 a.m., officers were called to Alexander Street after a man broke into a residence.

• At 11:50 a.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Crown Point Drive.

• At 4:06 p.m., officers were called to Swale Court after someone tried to break into a residence.

• At 6:17 p.m., officers were called to Ashwood Court concerning a burglary and assault.

• At 6:19 p.m., officers were called to Dogwood Court after a juvenile was attacked by four other juveniles. One of them reportedly had a gun.

• At 8:52 p.m., officers were called to Quachita Trail after a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

• At 9:07 p.m., officers were called to Ridgeview Drive concerning a stolen handgun.

• At 10:27 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen bicycle.

• At 10:42 p.m., officers were called to Walgreens on U.S. 127 for a shoplifting complaint.

Saturday

• At 8:18 a.m., officers were called to Swigert Avenue concerning a theft of gasoline from a vehicle.

• At 10:22 a.m., officers were called to East Main Street concerning a theft of a firearm.

• At 11:07 a.m., officers were called to Brookfield Drive concerning a 2-year-old child with marks on his back going down his legs.

• At 3:31 p.m., officers were called to Lucas Lane concerning six stolen firearms.

• At 3:58 p.m., officers were called to the Capital Plaza Hotel for an injury accident involving three vehicles.

• At 4:36 p.m., officers were called to Tractor Supply on Arrowhead Court concerning a theft of multiple items.

• At 4:58 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road involving several vehicles.

• At 7:06 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near exit 48 involving two vehicles.

• At 7:59 p.m., officers were called to Willow Street concerning an assault. The caller said people came out of a house and held a gun on her.

• At 8:37 p.m.,officers responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127. A caller said the vehicle overturned and struck a pole.

• At 9:39 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near the 58-mile marker after a vehicle struck a rock wall.

Sunday

• At 3:48 p.m., officers were called to Eastover Drive after three men tried to rob and threatened to kill the caller.

• At 4:51 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road concerning an assault and attempted robbery with a pistol.

• At 7:10 p.m., officers were called to Blade Avenue after a flower pot was stolen.

• At 7:15 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning a theft of keys and cash. 

• At 8:06 p.m., officers were called to Murray Street after a man pulled a gun on another person.

• At 9:49 p.m., officers were called to Steadmantown Lane after a woman assaulted the caller’s boyfriend.

• At 11:33 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Taylor Avenue after a truck went over the guardrail.

