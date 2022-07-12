blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 8:23 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.

• At 10:50 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on U.S. 127 South.

• At 12:13 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 1:43 p.m., officers took a theft report at Speedy Mart on Holmes Street. A caller reported a shoplifter fled the store on a bike.

• At 2:53 p.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 3:21 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Great Buffalo Trace. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident and advised one person was complaining of head pain.

• At 4:11 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Steadmantown Lane near Schenkel Lane. A caller reported two males and one female were holding another male on the ground and hitting him with a belt.

• At 4:14 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported her boyfriend and baby were missing.

• At 4:18 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to a possible shooting on Sequoyah Trail. A caller reported a male came into her apartment and said he had been shot and locked the door. Officers determined the man had not been shot.

• At 5:20 p.m., deputies were called to a fight at Shell Five Star on Versailles Road. A caller reported two males near the gas pumps were verbally fighting. The caller advised the two were asked to leave but were still there.

• At 6:51 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West near mile marker 55. A caller reported a semi went over an embankment and flipped. The caller advised the 47-year-old male driver was bleeding from his foot. The road was temporarily shut down.

• At 7:19 p.m., officers took a theft report at T.J. Maxx on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter “walked out with a lot of items” and got into a black Ford Explorer with a handicap license plate.

• At 7:20 p.m., officers took a theft report at Family Dentistry on East Main Street. A caller reported her keys were stolen.

• At 7:45 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Laffoon Drive. A caller reported her juvenile daughter left and said she was going to work but that her place of employment advised she was not on the schedule.

• At 10:11 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported a juvenile girl had been gone for 45 minutes and was not responding to calls or messages. The juvenile returned at 10:45 p.m.

• At 10:13 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Skipper Drive. A caller reported a 74-year-old female with dementia had been missing for 30 minutes. The woman returned home at 10:39 p.m.

• At 10:51 p.m., city and county firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Sharon Road.

• At 10:54 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Kings Daughters Drive.

