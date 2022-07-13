blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 12:21 a.m., officers attempted to locate a juvenile at Clay Villa Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive.

• At 6:10 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person on Cedar Road. A caller reported a 70-year-old male was deceased.

• At 6:47 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a tractor trailer went through a guardrail and into the weeds.

• At 7:14 a.m., officers took a theft report at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a wallet was stolen.

• At 8:41 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 10:33 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported witnessing someone wearing a backpack climb through a window.

• At 11:16 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Farmers Lane. A caller reported a $2,100 Louis Vuitton purse and a $2,200 gold cross necklace were stolen.

• At 11:22 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the East-West Connector.

• At 12:18 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 12:36 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported his apartment had been ransacked and the back door was kicked in. The caller advised a firearm and other items were stolen.

• At 1:51 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near McDonald’s on Limestone Drive. A caller reported her mother was hit by a vehicle and complaining of head pain.

• At 2:03 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter stole approximately $200 worth of products.

• At 2:35 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 2:46 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive.

• At 7:55 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 8:56 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a three-vehicle accident between two cars and a tractor trailer.

• At 10:34 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Cardwell Lane.

• At 11:52 p.m., officers attempted to locate a person on Missouri Avenue.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription