The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 2 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.

• At 7:06 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Thistlewood Avenue. A caller reported someone broke into an apartment and stole tools.

• At 10:05 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 10:28 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported someone vandalized the washing machine and dryer in the laundry room.

• At 11:25 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Harp Pike. A caller reported two cars hit head-on and the airbags deployed. The caller said a female sustained a cut to the arm and no one was trapped.

• At 11:51 a.m., officers took a theft report on Chinook Trail. A caller reported someone broke into her car and stole fishing equipment.

• At 11:58 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Owenton Avenue.

• At 12:17 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Chenault Road. A caller reported catalytic converters were stolen from several vehicles. The caller was unsure when the thefts occurred.

• At 2:37 p.m., officers took an assault report at Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported she and her friend “just got jumped.”

• At 3:52 p.m., officers took a theft report on Woodland Avenue. A caller reported her daughter stole her house key and bank card.

• At 4:12 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired complaint on Manley-Leestown Road. A caller reported someone in a white sedan fired two shots toward the road and left going toward Louisville Road.

