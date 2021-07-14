blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 6:25 a.m., officers took a theft report on Keeneland Court. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and they were unsure what had been taken.

• At 7:25 a.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Michael Boulevard.

• At 7:38 a.m., officers took a theft report on Quartermile Way. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into overnight.

• At 7:59 a.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported three juvenile girls stole hair dye.

• At 8 a.m., officers took a theft report on Seminole Trail. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into.

• At 10:16 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Evergreen Road. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into overnight and several items were stolen.

• At 10:43 a.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Devils Hollow Road.

• At 12:17 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 12:27 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Franklin County Fiscal Court on West Main Street.

• At 1:46 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Washington Street.

• At 2:54 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a Ford F-150 ran off the road near Kings Daughters Drive and hit a light pole.

• At 4:57 p.m., officers took a theft report on Winding Way Drive. A caller reported his truck was repossessed and when he got it back his wallet, including money, cards and social security card, was missing.

• At 7:40 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Williamsburg Road. A caller reported two females broke into the house, assaulted the caller’s daughter and stole two phones from a vehicle.

• At 8:09 p.m., officers were notified of a theft report on Equine Way. A caller reported a gym bag was stolen.

• At 8:38 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Leawood Drive. A caller reported hearing five shots from what sounded like a handgun.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription