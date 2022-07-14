The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 12:23 a.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Tracey Court. A caller reported someone was inside a residence and locked him out of his house. The caller advised he was in the garage when they walked into his house.
• At 1:37 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.
• At 7:25 a.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 8:12 a.m., deputies took a possible sexual abuse complaint on Adams Lane.
• At 10:12 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a possible sexual offense on Cardwell Lane.
• At 12:50 a.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at Loadz 4 You on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported her wallet had been lost or stolen.
• At 1:08 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Allnutt Drive.
• At 2:35 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported someone stole a panel out of a vehicle.
• At 3:48 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 3:49 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Traditional Bank on Arrowhead Court. A caller reported a male attempted to cash a $1,000 check.
• At 3:49 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 near Exit 48.
• At 4:01 p.m., officers attempted to locate a person on Collins Lane.
• At 4:07 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 4:31 p.m., county EMS was called to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident.
• At 4:32 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive.
• At 6:40 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Marlowe Court.
• At 8:38 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported a male fell off a motorcycle and had possibly broken his leg. The caller advised the male was bleeding from his arm and ankles and had road rash.
• At 11:10 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on River Bend Road. A caller reported someone vandalized their vehicle overnight.
