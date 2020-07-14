blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 12:38 a.m., officers were called to the Franklin County Regional Jail for a suspected drug offense.

• At 1:46 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a theft of medication.

• At 8:48 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on East Main Street involving two vehicles.

• At 10:18 a.m., officers were called to Harp Pike concerning a burglary.

• At 10:26 a.m., officers were called to Cash Advance on Versailles Road concerning a theft. The caller said employees would not return his money.

• At 3:07 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning a person assaulting staff in the emergency room.

• At 3:42 p.m., officers were called to the Dollar General on U.S. 127 concerning a theft of shirts and electronic cables.

• At 3:42 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on East Main Street. A vehicle hit a utility pole.

• At 4:41 p.m., officers were called to Cherry Lane after someone entered a residence and took a lock box containing a firearm.

• At 5:29 p.m., officers were called to Poa Drive concerning a theft of medication.

• At 6:19 p.m., officers were called to Hillcrest Avenue after a female juvenile was sexually assaulted.

• At 7:03 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a stolen bicycle.

• At 8:42 p.m., officers were called to Swigert Avenue for a report of juveniles with a gun in the area.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription