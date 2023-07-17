The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 7:48 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street were notified of a sexual offense.
• At 9:28 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Landings Drive.
• At 9:32 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Sequoyah Trail.
• At 10:18 a.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a juvenile male was “outside waving a knife around.”
• At 12:26 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Sullivan Lane.
• At 12:32 p.m., officers took a theft report on Collins Lane. A caller reported a phone was stolen.
• At 12:50 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 1:06 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hanly Lane. A caller reported a fraudulent check was written from their bank account.
• At 2:49 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• At 2:58 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Sower Boulevard.
• At 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 8:14 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 9:12 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Johnson Road.
• At 9:19 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Harp Pike.
• At 9:57 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151. A caller reported a vehicle hit a male pedestrian. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.
Saturday
• At 1:57 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Bridgeport Road.
• At 7:45 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Lucas Lane.
• At 8:40 a.m., officers took a theft report on West Campbell Street. A caller reported a firearm was stolen from his vehicle.
• At 8:50 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass.
• At 9:55 a.m., officers took a theft report on Quachita Trail. A caller reported a Ring camera was stolen.
• At 10:43 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:25 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to a vehicle fire on Wildwood Place.
• At 12:26 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Rosewood Lane.
• At 12:44 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near East Main Street.
• At 1:10 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 4:29 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Woodhill Lane.
• At 4:32 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Georgetown Road.
• At 4:52 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report.
• At 8:38 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Hoover Boulevard.
• At 10:33 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress on Crosshill Drive. A caller reported someone was breaking into her vehicle.
Sunday
• At 3:29 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Henry Street.
• At 10:37 a.m., deputies took a criminal mischief complaint on Apple Street. A caller reported a window was busted out of a Kia Soul.
• At 12:48 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Jett Boulevard.
• At 3:46 p.m., officers took a theft report on Broadway Street. A caller reported a 9mm Taurus was missing from the trunk of her vehicle.
• At 8:26 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Hackberry Court. A caller reported her cousin attacked her at Lakeview Park.
