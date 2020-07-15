The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 8:31 a.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenue concerning a theft.
• At 9:03 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a theft of tools.
• At 9:28 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a theft.
• At 11:46 a.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village concerning a stolen license plate.
• At 12:37 p.m., deputies took a report at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office concerning a sexual offense.
• At 2:11 p.m., officers were called to Grandview Drive for a shoplifting complaint.
• At 2:42 p.m., officers were called to Old Lawrenceburg Road for a theft.
• At 3:40 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident near Speedway on Louisville Road involving two vehicles.
• At 4:50 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road concerning an assault.
• At 8:58 p.m., officers were called to Simon House, on West Campbell Street, concerning a stolen cell phone.
• At 11:46 p.m., officers were called to Douglas Avenue concerning an armed person who reportedly took a child.
