The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 3:34 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Chenault Road.
• At 6:27 a.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 8:15 a.m., officers were notified of a burglary at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported someone kicked in the door while she was gone overnight. The caller said it didn’t appear that anything was missing.
• At 8:44 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Buffalo Trace Distillery Warehouse on U.S. 127 North. A caller reported tools were stolen after the crew left the night before. The caller said the tools were stolen by a different contractor.
• At 10:17 a.m., officers took a theft report on Eastover Drive. A caller reported her daughter stole more than $5,000 from her bank account. An officer advised the daughter shares the account with her mother and the money was used to pay bills.
• At 10:55 a.m., officers, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 10:55 a.m., officers, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector near Bald Knob Road. A caller reported two vehicles were involved.
• At 11:14 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Devils Hollow Road. A caller reported the owner of a red 2014 Chevy Cruze had their car worked on and owed $84. The caller said “the person just ran into the business and took the keys without paying.”
• At 11:58 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street.
• At 2:40 p.m., officers took a theft report on Ridgewood Lane.
• At 2:53 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS and the coroner were called to Georgetown Road for a deceased person. A caller reported a 65-year-old female was dead.
• At 3:19 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 3:20 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Louisville Road.
• At 3:41 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Cedarwood Drive.
• At 3:41 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 4:16 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 4:45 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Storage Mart on Twilight Trail. A caller reported a part on a trailer was stolen.
• At 5:09 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Leawood Drive.
• At 11:44 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Leawood Drive. A caller reported hearing a woman yelling followed by a gunshot. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.
