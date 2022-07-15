blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 12:02 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street.

• At 2:57 a.m., officers were called to a fight on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported a fight between two shirtless males.

• At 6:22 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 9:07 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Westland Drive. A caller reported a female advised she was going to break into a residence to get her belongings.

• At 9:45 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 10:08 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Great Buffalo Trace.

• At 11:17 a.m., officers took a sexual offense complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 11:59 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Heritage Lane. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and paintball equipment was stolen.

• At 12:05 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Camp Pleasant Road.

• At 1:01 p.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 1:36 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 2:09 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Road near Louisville Road.

• At 3:45 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hanly Lane.

• At 4:40 p.m., officers took a theft report at Frisch’s Big Boy on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a wallet that was left on a counter at the restaurant was stolen.

• At 5:05 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at the VFW on East Second Street. A caller reported a male dumped ashtrays all over the ground.

• At 6:01 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 6:19 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Mero Street.

• At 9:14 p.m., officers took a theft report at Hampton Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported $1,800 had been stolen.

