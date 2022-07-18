blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 12:41 a.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at Speedway on Louisville Road. A caller reported a male walked out with a case of beer without paying for it.

• At 7:41 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Shenandoah Drive. A caller reported she “found her basketball goal” at an address on Shenandoah Drive.

• At 7:49 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a smoke smell on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 9:56 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Green Wilson Road.

• At 9:59 a.m., deputies took an assault report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 10:23 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 1:43 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Big Lots on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a female shoplifter was putting items in her backpack. She was detained by police.

• At 2:13 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Harp Pike.

• At 2:14 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:16 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Allnutt Drive.

• At 4:30 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at the Capital Annex on Capital Avenue. A caller reported someone drilled a hole in her vehicle’s gas tank between 3 and 4:21 p.m. The caller advised the door to her vehicle was also open although nothing appeared to be missing.

• At 4:30 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 5:12 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Evergreen Road.

• At 5:13 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 7:09 p.m., city and county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Walnut Road.

• At 7:47 p.m., officers took a theft report on Lincoln Drive.

Saturday

• At 12:25 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Wallace Avenue.

• At 1:55 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Lewis Lane.

• At 8:19 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Easy Street. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into overnight and a wallet was stolen. The caller advised someone was trying to make purchases on their cards.

• At 8:23 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Highwood Drive. A caller reported someone stole $50 from a vehicle and left the doors to the vehicle ajar.

• At 8:27 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Hardy Street.

• At 9:51 a.m., officers took a theft report on Regio Court. A caller reported a wheelbarrow was stolen.

• At 10:36 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Duckers Road.

• At 11:21 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Bob Allen Used Cars on Versailles Road. A caller reported a catalytic converter had been cut from a vehicle.

• At 12:44 p.m., officers took a theft report on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported she went to pick up her belongings from her former house and some items were missing.

• At 2:08 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ringo Avenue.

• At 2:28 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 2:54 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Flat Creek Road.

• At 3:12 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Bob Allen Used Cars on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male from another state bought a car using another person’s name.

• At 3:24 p.m., county firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Evergreen Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Toyota Camry and Toyota Corolla. A 60-year-old female complained of leg pain.

• At 9:36 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 11:16 p.m., city firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Ridgewood Lane.

Sunday

• At 1:48 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Tuscany Lane. A caller reported a 38-year-old female had been missing since 6:15 p.m. Saturday and did not have her phone with her.

• At 7:39 a.m., officers took an assault report on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported a male “pushed himself” into their residence and “put his hands” on them.

• At 7:39 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Debbie Drive.

• At 7:51 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Simon House Administrative Office & Community Services on East Main Street. A caller reported hearing someone upstairs and advised he thinks someone broke in.

• At 8:26 a.m., deputies were called to a theft on Devane Lane. A caller reported he filled a prescription the day before and when he woke up there was nothing left in the bottle.

• At 10:54 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the Interstate 64 West off ramp.

• At 12:37 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a theft that occurred on Friday.

• At 1 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Limestone Drive.

• At 2:10 p.m., officers took a theft report at Quintin Court Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported his mother used his girlfriend’s social security number and name to acquire internet service in Carrollton.

• At 2:20 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 2:57 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 6:18 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 8:50 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Little Caesar’s on Versailles Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Dodge truck and an SUV. One person was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center at 9:11 p.m.

• At 10:42 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Peaks Mill Road.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription