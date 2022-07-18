The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:41 a.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at Speedway on Louisville Road. A caller reported a male walked out with a case of beer without paying for it.
• At 7:41 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Shenandoah Drive. A caller reported she “found her basketball goal” at an address on Shenandoah Drive.
• At 7:49 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a smoke smell on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 9:56 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Green Wilson Road.
• At 9:59 a.m., deputies took an assault report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 10:23 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 1:43 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Big Lots on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a female shoplifter was putting items in her backpack. She was detained by police.
• At 2:13 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Harp Pike.
• At 2:14 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on U.S. 127 South.
• At 3:16 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Allnutt Drive.
• At 4:30 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at the Capital Annex on Capital Avenue. A caller reported someone drilled a hole in her vehicle’s gas tank between 3 and 4:21 p.m. The caller advised the door to her vehicle was also open although nothing appeared to be missing.
• At 4:30 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 5:12 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Evergreen Road.
• At 5:13 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 7:09 p.m., city and county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Walnut Road.
• At 7:47 p.m., officers took a theft report on Lincoln Drive.
Saturday
• At 12:25 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Wallace Avenue.
• At 1:55 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Lewis Lane.
• At 8:19 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Easy Street. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into overnight and a wallet was stolen. The caller advised someone was trying to make purchases on their cards.
• At 8:23 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Highwood Drive. A caller reported someone stole $50 from a vehicle and left the doors to the vehicle ajar.
• At 8:27 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Hardy Street.
• At 9:51 a.m., officers took a theft report on Regio Court. A caller reported a wheelbarrow was stolen.
• At 10:36 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Duckers Road.
• At 11:21 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Bob Allen Used Cars on Versailles Road. A caller reported a catalytic converter had been cut from a vehicle.
• At 12:44 p.m., officers took a theft report on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported she went to pick up her belongings from her former house and some items were missing.
• At 2:08 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ringo Avenue.
• At 2:28 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:54 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Flat Creek Road.
• At 3:12 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Bob Allen Used Cars on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male from another state bought a car using another person’s name.
• At 3:24 p.m., county firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Evergreen Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Toyota Camry and Toyota Corolla. A 60-year-old female complained of leg pain.
• At 9:36 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 11:16 p.m., city firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Ridgewood Lane.
Sunday
• At 1:48 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Tuscany Lane. A caller reported a 38-year-old female had been missing since 6:15 p.m. Saturday and did not have her phone with her.
• At 7:39 a.m., officers took an assault report on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported a male “pushed himself” into their residence and “put his hands” on them.
• At 7:39 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Debbie Drive.
• At 7:51 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Simon House Administrative Office & Community Services on East Main Street. A caller reported hearing someone upstairs and advised he thinks someone broke in.
• At 8:26 a.m., deputies were called to a theft on Devane Lane. A caller reported he filled a prescription the day before and when he woke up there was nothing left in the bottle.
• At 10:54 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the Interstate 64 West off ramp.
• At 12:37 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a theft that occurred on Friday.
• At 1 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Limestone Drive.
• At 2:10 p.m., officers took a theft report at Quintin Court Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported his mother used his girlfriend’s social security number and name to acquire internet service in Carrollton.
• At 2:20 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 2:57 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 6:18 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 8:50 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Little Caesar’s on Versailles Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Dodge truck and an SUV. One person was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center at 9:11 p.m.
• At 10:42 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Peaks Mill Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.