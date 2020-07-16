blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 12:48 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center for a possible abuse or neglect case.

• At 4:33 a.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenue concerning a stolen dog.

• At 6:50 a.m., officers were called to Meadow View Drive concerning a theft of tools from a truck.

• At 7:02 a.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenue concerning a stolen dog.

• At 7:10 a.m., officers were called to Meadow View Drive after more than 10 vehicles were broken into during the night.

• At 7:51 a.m., officers were called to Meadow View Drive concerning a theft.

• At 8:26 a.m., firefighters were called to Starbucks on U.S. 127 to investigate an electrical smell. There was no fire.

• At 9:56 a.m., officers were called to East Main Street after someone took a purse from a vehicle.

• At 11:23 a.m., officers were called to Marlowe Court concerning a theft of medication from a mailbox.

• At 1:06 p.m., firefighters were called to the East-West Connector for a cardboard fire in the median. It was out when firefighters arrived.

• At 1:12 p.m., firefighters were called to Lindsey Avenue for a fire on a utility pole.

• At 1:32 p.m., firefighters were called to Greenhill Avenue after someone broke into a church. 

• At 2:42 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.

• At 2:50 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive after the caller gave a friend money to buy cigarettes but did not return. The money was returned.

• At 6:27 p.m., officers were called to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive concerning a theft.

• At 8:18 p.m., officers were called to Wilkinson Boulevard after someone broke into a truck and took equipment.

• At 9:08 p.m., officers were called to West State Street after things were stolen from the caller’s porch.

