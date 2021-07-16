blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 1:32 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Sonic on Louisville Road. A caller reported he “dropped his debit card and believes he knows who took it.”

• At 7:32 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lyons Drive.

• At 9:07 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 10:57 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Pea Ridge Road. A caller reported someone stole a hauling trailer overnight.

• At 11:31 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Capital Avenue. A caller reported money had been taken from her account.

• At 11:52 a.m., deputies took a theft report at DHL on Leestown Road. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into.

• At 11:56 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 12:09 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 1:33 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Centennial Avenue.

• At 1:55 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Leawood Square.

• At 3:08 p.m., officers took a theft report at Domino’s Pizza on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported that the night before someone took a pizza without paying for it.

• At 3:18 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 3:30 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street.

• At 3:38 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Willis Avenue.

• At 4:56 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 5:07 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Louisville Road.

• At 7:18 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Wheeler Drive. A caller reported someone posing as a member of PayPal “asked for specific information and took $1,000 from her account.”

• At 9:57 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Reynolds Self Storage on Hahn Drive. A caller reported multiple items had been stolen.

• At 11:58 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Logan Street.

