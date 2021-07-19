blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 10:34 a.m., officers were notified of a burglary on Leawood Drive.

• At 11:15 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Myrtle Avenue. A caller reported a male broke into a residence through a window.

• At 11:54 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Leawood Drive.

• At 11:55 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 12:15 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a drug offense on Versailles Road.

• At 12:55 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Dan’s Discount Jewelry and Pawn on East Main Street. A female from an earlier call reported items stolen from her residence were located at the pawn shop.

• At 1:24 p.m., officers and deputies took a missing-person report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 1:54 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 2:09 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a vehicle fire on Versailles Road.

• At 3:06 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Chenault Road.

• At 3:37 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 3:58 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 4:02 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a smoke smell at Green Plaza on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a light pole was struck by lightning and on fire. Frankfort Plant Board was notified.

• At 4:08 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 4:14 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 4:21 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Moss Lane. A caller reported her 15-year-old son broke in her back door because she locked his scooter in the basement. The caller said he “broke in the door and took the scooter.”

• At 4:30 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.

• At 4:31 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 4:45 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 4:49 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.

• At 6:18 p.m., officers took a theft report at Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported her laptop was stolen.

• At 8:03 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 9:25 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Evergreen Road.

• At 10:01 a.m., deputies took an assault report on Hanly Lane. A caller reported her sister assaulted her by grabbing her hair and jerking her neck.

Saturday

• At 12:30 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Hanna Place. A caller reported someone kicked in her door.

• At 7:14 a.m., deputies, city fire and EMS responded to a smoke smell on the West Plaza Connector. A caller reported seeing “a large amount of smoke in the area.”

• At 9:04 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 9:09 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 9:25 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Jennings Towing on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone broke the door overnight. The caller said the alarm company called at 3 a.m. and that the business is new and doesn’t have a sign yet.

• At 9:58 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on West Second Street.

• At 10:43 a.m., officers took a theft report at CVS on East Main Street. A caller reported a female shoplifted the night before and there was video footage of the theft.

• At 1:43 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 2:08 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Holmes Street.

• At 2:58 p.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street. A caller reported a female took a neighbor’s package containing medications off the porch. The female was located and cited and the package was returned.

• At 4:21 p.m., officers took a missing-person report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 4:40 p.m., officers were notified of a theft on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported someone stole her phone. The phone was returned.

• At 10:49 p.m., officers took a theft report on Meagher Avenue. A caller reported someone stole a chainsaw.

Sunday

• At 12:48 a.m., officers took a missing-person report on Old Dailey Avenue. A caller reported a 40-year-old female had been missing since 6 p.m. Friday.

• At 1:37 a.m., officers took a theft report at Speedway on U.S. 127 South. A caller reporter a male in a purple shirt stole alcohol.

• At 1:52 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Forest Hill Drive.

• At 3:17 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a shots fired complaint on Leawood Drive. A caller reported hearing about six shots coming from across the street. Officers advised it was fireworks.

• At 7:59 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 1:50 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Thornhill Bypass.

• At 2:54 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Switzer Road.

• At 4:08 p.m., deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Benson Valley Road. A caller reported a female “pulled up and is waving a gun.”

• At 4:58 p.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 6:46 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 8:19 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.

