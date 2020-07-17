The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At 5:23 a.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenue concerning an assault.
• At 9:58 a.m., officers were called to Courchelle Court concerning a theft of medication.
• At 11:21 a.m., officers were called to Beckham Avenue concerning a theft of tools and other items from a vehicle.
• At 2:52 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Road concerning a theft of mail. The caller said she saw the suspect take mail from her mailbox and head toward Herman Smither Road.
• At 3:32 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire at TOPY America Inc. on Chenault Road. There was no fire, but firefighters found a bad transformer.
• At 4:15 p.m., firefighters responded to an injury accident on Discher Drive after a vehicle struck an electrical transformer.
• At 5:44 p.m., officers were called to Aranda’s Mexican Restaurant on Versailles Road after a two customers cursed at the caller and left without paying for their food. They also left a mess in the parking lot.
• At 7:31 p.m., firefighters were called to Louisville Road for a kitchen fire. The residents put the fire out with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived.
• At 10:47 p.m., officers were called to Millie Drive after a vehicle was egged. The caller said it was the second time this has happened.
