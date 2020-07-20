The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 10:43 a.m., officers were called to Bluegrass Janitor Supplies on Comanche Trail concerning a broken front window.
• At 12:29 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an assault on Leawood Drive.
• At 1:34 p.m., officers were called to Compton Drive concerning a stolen cell phone.
• At 6:37 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Ridge Road concerning a report of gunshots. The call was transferred to the state police.
Saturday
• At 2:06 a.m., officers were called to Courchelle Court after someone broke into a residence.
• At 2:31 a.m., firefighters were called to Lebanon Road for a storage building on fire.
• At 2:31 a.m., officers were called to Quachita Trail for a report of gunshots.
• At 2:54 a.m., officers were called to Butler Street concerning a person threatening to kill the caller. The call was later determined to be unfounded.
• At 4 a.m., officers were called to Swigert Avenue for a report of gunshots.
• At 6:01 a.m., firefighters were called to Versailles Road for something burning in the road between McDonald’s and Wendy’s.
• At 7:37 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a stolen bicycle. It was later located.
• At 10:54 a.m., officers were called to Quinton Court Apartments on Schenkel Lane concerning an online theft from a bank account.
• At 11:45 a.m., officers were called to Northwood Road concerning an identity theft complaint after the caller’s credit card was used to make an out-of-state purchase.
• At 2:41 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road after someone broke into a residence.
• At 3:33 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Greenway Boulevard.
• At 3:46 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on the West Plaza Connector Road between two vehicles.
• At 4:47 p.m., officers were called to Wash Road concerning a burglary. The call was transferred to the state police.
• At 6:03 p.m., officers were called to the Capital Plaza Hotel parking garage on Wilkinson Boulevard after someone broke into a vehicle and took several items.
• At 6:55 p.m., officers were called to Shelby Street for a reports of gunshots.
• At 6:57 p.m., officers were called to Grant Street concerning a stolen puppy and television.
• At 8:03 p.m., officers were called to Georgetown Road for an injury accident after two people were ejected from a motorcycle.
• At 11:27 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident near the Capital Plaza Hotel between two vehicles. One person was arrested.
Sunday
• At 6:32 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near the 51-mile marker after a vehicle overturned and came to rest against a tree.
• At 9:43 a.m., officers were called to East Third Street after a package was stolen and a gate was broken.
• At 10:17 a.m., officers were called to East Third Street concerning a theft.
• At 12:18 p.m., officers were called to Camp Pleasant Road for a burglary complaint.
• At 2:53 p.m., officers were called to Capital Avenue concerning a stolen weed trimmer.
• At 9:03 p.m., officers were called to Furrow Lane concerning a burglary.
• At 11:58 p.m., officers were called to Old Glenns Creek Road after someone broke into a basement and fled into the woods.
