The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 10:51 a.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Jones Lane. A caller reported “someone threw food” all over his truck.

• At 11:10 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 1:30 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident near Capital Pharmacy & Medical Equipment on East Main Street. A caller reported a maroon car struck the building and broke a pole.

• At 1:35 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 1:46 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Steele Street.

• At 2:48 p.m., officers took a theft report on Glenmurray Lane. A caller reported a moped was stolen from under a porch.

• At 3:09 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Hillview Court.

• At 3:47 p.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 5:31 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 6:24 p.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street. A caller reported her phone was stolen Monday morning and advised she knows who stole it.

• At 6:52 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Gayle Street. A caller reported a child pornography complaint.

• At 10:37 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Polsgrove Street. A caller reported his wallet was stolen a week ago.

