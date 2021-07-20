The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 5:23 a.m., officers took a theft report on Flamingo Avenue.
• At 5:34 a.m., officers took a theft report on Cardwell Lane.
• At 8:01 a.m., officers took a burglary report on East Main Street. A caller reported someone broke into a shed and stole two deer stands. The deer stands were found the night before behind Rose’s Car Wash and brought to the police station.
• At 8:10 a.m., officers took a theft report on Bluebird Lane.
• At 8:12 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 8:56 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Sunset Drive.
• At 11:08 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a gas leak on West Second Street.
• At 11:39 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Schenkel Lane near Allnutt Drive.
• At 1:13 p.m., officers took a theft report at Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported two rings were stolen from an apartment.
• At 1:24 p.m., deputies took a theft report at BP on Owenton Road. A caller reported he blew a tire on his vehicle Sunday night and someone stole the catalytic converter from the car.
• At 2:04 p.m., officers took a theft report on Navajo Trail. A caller reported someone stole items from a vehicle.
• At 2:49 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Devils Hollow Road.
• At 4:11 p.m., officers took a theft report on Ridgewood Lane.
• At 4:24 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Woodhill Lane.
• At 4:26 p.m., officers took a missing-persons report on Patricia Street. A caller reported his three grandchildren had been playing with neighbors and “now they are gone.” Officers located the children on Butler Street 10 minutes later.
• At 4:42 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Warsaw Street.
• At 5:44 p.m., officers took a theft report on Tupelo Trail. A caller reported identity theft.
• At 6:12 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Landings Drive.
• At 6:37 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Langford Avenue.
• At 7:18 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Georgetown Road.
• At 7:23 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 7:51 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hummingbird Lane. A caller reported a 9mm firearm was stolen from a vehicle overnight.
• At 8:10 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a vehicle fire on U.S. 127 South.
• At 8:25 p.m., officers took a theft report on Chickasaw Trail. A caller reported items had been stolen from a vehicle.
