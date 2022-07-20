The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 12:15 a.m., officers took a theft report on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported a box of work tools was stolen from his driveway.
• At 7:41 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on U.S. 127 South.
• At 9:16 a.m., officers took a theft report on Winston Avenue. A caller reported a 9mm pistol was stolen.
• At 9:57 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a trauma complaint on Turnberry Drive. A caller reported a 65-year-old male had a possible broken foot.
• At 10:08 a.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 11 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to an assault on Frazier Road. A 53-year-old male reported he was “jumped by a group of people” who punched and kicked him.
• At 11:44 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near Cardwell Lane. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident and said a minivan was on its side. One person was trapped in the minivan and extricated by first responders.
• At 1:54 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Landings Drive. A caller reported a juvenile male has been missing for two years. The caller advised the son’s mother took him.
• At 2:08 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the Interstate 64 ramp near U.S. 127 South.
• At 3:50 p.m., officers were called to a theft on High Street. A caller with Wildcat Moving reported theft of services. The caller advised the business was to be paid after the job was completed and they were not paid.
• At 7:30 p.m., officers attempted to locate a person on Capital Avenue.
• At 8:18 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Louisville Road. A caller reported her vehicle had been vandalized. She advised the sideview mirror was ripped off.
