The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 2:08 a.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Holmes Street. A caller reported hearing noises in their attic and advised that “there was a pallet up there like someone is living there.” The caller also said the window was open and they had caught people in there before.
• At 9:02 a.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male shoplifter.
• At 11:20 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Deepwood Drive. A caller reported between the last week in June and now someone had stolen everything from a residence. The caller said “all the furniture, pots, pans, television, etc. were gone.”
• At 11:32 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road near Equine Way. A caller reported a three-vehicle accident near BP.
• At noon, deputies took a theft report at David Toles Auto & Tire Center on Versailles Road. A caller reported people had broken into vehicles on a secured lot and advised there was video footage of the theft.
• At 12:31 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Square. A caller reported a purse and medication had been stolen.
• At 12:41 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Owenton Avenue.
• At 1:41 p.m., county firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Leestown Road. A caller reported a strong odor of natural gas.
• At 1:52 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street were notified of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that occurred on Hudson Street.
• At 2 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Conway Street.
• At 3:16 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report.
• At 3:46 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Thistlewood Avenue.
• At 4:36 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Park Avenue.
• At 9 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an assault on Lynnwood Drive. A caller reported a male with a mental health condition was attacking others in a residence.
• At 9:18 p.m., officers, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a vehicle was “run off the road by a semi.” An 18-year-old female complained of head pain and a male suffered back and knee pain.
