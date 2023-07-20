blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 2:08 a.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Holmes Street. A caller reported hearing noises in their attic and advised that “there was a pallet up there like someone is living there.” The caller also said the window was open and they had caught people in there before.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription