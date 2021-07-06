The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department from Friday through Monday:
Friday
• At 12:38 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported hearing “shots back to back” and believed it may have been coming from the back of Country Hills Apartments.
• At 3:12 a.m., deputies responded to a shot fired complaint on Benson Valley Road. A caller reported hearing one possible gunshot.
• At 7:51 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 10:29 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Turnberry Drive.
• At 11:09 a.m., officers and county firefighters were notified of a drug offense on East Main Street.
• At 11:54 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass near Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a four-vehicle accident “going down the hill before the Schenkel Lane intersection.” The caller said a female was complaining of leg pain and one lane of traffic was blocked.
• At 11:55 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 12:54 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 2:07 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Skyview Mart on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 2:08 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Kentucky Avenue. A caller reported identity theft.
• At 2:11 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Owenton Road. A caller reported identity theft.
• At 2:30 p.m., officers took a theft report on Douglas Avenue. A caller reported a stolen debit card. A caller reported a package was stolen at the end of May.
• At 2:35 p.m., officers took a theft report on Compton Drive.
• At 2:39 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Holmes Street.
• At 2:42 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Dry Ridge Road. A caller reported his father, an 82-year-old male with Alzheimer’s, took his SUV. The caller said he was sitting on the porch and when he went to look for his father, he noticed the vehicle was gone.
• At 3:34 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 3:56 p.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on Harrodsburg Lane.
• At 5:10 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on West Second Street.
• At 5:55 p.m., officers took a theft report on Rancho Drive.
• At 6:15 p.m., officers were notified of a fraud complaint on Holmes Street.
• At 9:21 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Sullivan Lane.
• At 10:02 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Versailles Road.
• At 10:08 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Logan Street.
Saturday
• At 12:33 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Wallace Avenue.
• At 8:29 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Tierra Linda Drive.
• At 8:34 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a structure fire on Rolling Acres Drive. A caller reported the oven was on fire and smoke was filling the house.
• At 10:40 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass.
• At 11:07 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 11:11 a.m., officers were notified of a burglary on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone broke into his outbuilding and punctured his water tank. Officers determined there was no sign of a burglary.
• At 11:56 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported her ex-boyfriend broke into her apartment.
• At 1:52 p.m., officers took an assault report on Chinn Avenue. A caller reported her sister assaulted her and she wanted to file a report.
• At 2:17 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Juniper Hill Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported “it sounds like someone is trying to break in” and “were kicking in the door.” Officers determined the person breaking in lived in the apartment.
• At 3:48 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Benson Road.
• At 3:52 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:24 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Allnutt Drive.
• At 5:11 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Snavely Road.
• At 6:05 p.m., city firefighters responded to a ground fire on Alfa Drive.
• At 6:27 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 6:48 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a white Toyota Prius and a black Lexus.
• At 7:15 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Reynolds Self Storage on Hahn Drive. A caller reported someone broke into her storage unit and stole items.
• At 8:48 p.m., officers took an assault report on Murrell Street.
• At 10:20 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Peaks Mill Road. A caller reported his wife left around 2:15 p.m. and left her phone at home. He said she had “never done this before.” The wife made contact around midnight.
Sunday
• At 3:50 a.m., officers took a theft report at Capital Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported phones had been stolen.
• At 7:53 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Compton Drive.
• At 10:46 a.m., officers were notified of a theft on Wright Street. A caller reported someone answered when she dialed the number to her missing phone and she wants to file a report. The caller then recalled dispatch to report that her phone was “in her couch” and her daughter was the one who answered it.
• At 2:30 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:52 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a structure fire on Alfa Drive. A caller reported a stove was on fire. Firefighters advised there was “significant dark smoke inside the residence.” The fire was extinguished around 3:10 p.m. Frankfort Plant Board and Red Cross were notified.
• At 2:58 p.m., officers took a theft report at Discount Tobacco on East Main Street. A caller reported he left his wallet on the counter and when he came back to get it someone had taken it.
• At 3:05 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Schenkel Lane.
• At 3:47 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Phillips Street.
• At 3:56 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Compton Drive.
• At 4:42 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Still Waters Campground on Strohmeier Bypass. A caller reported a phone was stolen.
• At 5:17 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Alfa Drive.
• At 5:56 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 8:02 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road.
• At 9:48 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported two females were arguing and one of them had a gun.
• At 10:08 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Mero Street.
• At 10:27 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an assault on Benson Avenue. A caller reported a 46-year-old male “was punched and is out.” The caller said the male is breathing and “keeps going in and out of consciousness.”
• At 11:01 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported her 12-year-old daughter “walked off and is now missing.” The girl returned home 20 minutes later.
Monday
• At 12:23 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported hearing what sounded like a handgun being fired.
• At 12:56 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 2:08 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Louisville Road.
• At 7:46 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Bluebird Lane. A caller reported a gun safe was stolen.
• At 8:29 a.m., officers took a theft report on Murrell Street.
• At 9:15 a.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on Crow Trail. A caller reported his “neighbors have been shooting off fireworks and there is paper and debris all over his house and car.”
• At 10:07 a.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on East Main Street. A caller reported that debris from fireworks was “all over the place” and on city property. The caller said he wanted police to take care of the littering problem because “it looks bad.” An officer advised the debris was on private property and the sidewalk.
• At 11:01 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151 near the Interstate 64 East offramp.
• At 12:16 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass near Schenkel Lane.
• At 12:44 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Valley Road.
• At 1:22 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person at Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported a male would not leave her apartment.
• At 2:43 p.m., a fight was reported at Clark Legacy Center on Versailles Road. A caller reported a female was “fighting with people.”
• At 4:33 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported two males “have tools and attempting to get in.” One male was arrested.
• At 4:45 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an intoxicated person on Grandview Drive.
• At 5:19 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Old Harrodsburg Road. A caller reported bras, a nightgown, laundry basket, presidential quarters and coins were stolen.
• At 5:36 p.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64.
• At 6:40 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Sullivan Lane.
• At 7:24 p.m., officers took a theft report on Gayle Street.
• At 7:43 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported a door had been kicked in and the handle was knocked out.
• At 10:11 p.m., officers and city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Holmes Street.
• At 10:44 p.m., officers took a theft report on Thistlewood Avenue.
• At 11:50 p.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road near Harvieland Road.
