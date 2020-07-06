The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the holiday weekend:
Thursday
• At 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Versailles Road.
• At 2:27 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive regarding a theft.
• At 3:14 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 3:35 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 8:46 a.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue regarding a theft.
• At 9:10 a.m., officers were called to Cherry Lane regarding a theft.
• At 10:38 a.m., firefighters responded to a smoke smell on Leawood Drive.
• At 11:50 a.m., officers were called to Louisville Road regarding a theft.
• At 12:20 p.m., officers responded to Briarpatch Lane regarding a theft.
• At 1:21 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road regarding a missing person. A female who was reported missing from Boone County was located at Bluegrass Inn. She told officers she was OK.
• At 3:13 p.m., firefighters responded to a smoke smell on Meadow View Drive.
• At 3:16 p.m., officers were called to Briarpatch Lane regarding a theft.
• At 3:28 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Conway Street.
• At 5:16 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Mt. Zion Road.
• At 6:25 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Owenton Road.
• At 7:13 p.m., firefighters were called to a rubbish fire on Owenton Avenue.
• At 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Farmers Lane.
Friday
• At 1:22 a.m., officers were called to an assault on Leawood Drive. The caller said a roommate was in the hallway of an apartment complex trying to fight a neighbor. EMS was declined.
• At 2:45 a.m., officers responded to Louisville Road regarding a drug offense.
• At 4:02 a.m., officers were called to a suspicious vehicle on Versailles Road.
• At 8:17 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Louisville Road.
• At 8:25 a.m., officers were called to a vandalism complaint on Cherry Lane.
• At 11:44 a.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Steele Street.
• At 12:06 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Hawkeegan Drive.
• At 1:52 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Hanna Place.
• At 1:52 p.m., firefighters were called to a ground fire on Shadrick Ferry Road.
• At 2:13 p.m., officers responded to Louisville Road regarding a missing person.
• At 2:13 p.m., officers were called to Limestone Drive regarding an intoxicated driver.
• At 3:56 p.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Leawood Drive.
• At 4:13 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 6:06 p.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire on Flat Creek Road. A female caller said that she thought it was started by a cigarette and that she used a water hose to put it out. But she also wanted firefighters to check it out.
• At 6:27 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on McCann Lane.
• At 7:47 p.m., officers were called to Leonardwood Drive regarding a shoplifter.
• At 11:05 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on East Georgetown Road.
Saturday
• At 1:56 a.m., officers were called to Landings Drive regarding a drug offense.
• At 1:57 a.m., officers responded to a theft on Steele Branch Road.
• At 8:33 a.m., officers were called to East Fourth Street regarding a stolen vehicle.
• At 2:22 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Hillway Lane.
• At 5:51 p.m., officers were called to Wilkinson Boulevard regarding a stolen vehicle.
• At 7:48 p.m., firefighters responded to an explosion on Switzer Road. The caller said a gas grill caught on fire.
• At 9:19 p.m., officers were called to Greenway Boulevard regarding a trespasser.
• At 9:49 p.m., firefighters were called to Cedar Road regarding a controlled burn.
• At 10:09 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on Leawood Drive. It was determined to be a grill, not a fire.
• At 10:48 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Hanly Lane. A caller said a man appeared to be breaking into vehicles around Building 12 at Tierra Linda Apartments.
• At 11:23 p.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Noel Avenue.
• At 11:33 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue regarding a suspicious person.
Sunday
• At 1:39 a.m., officers responded to Leonardwood Drive regarding a suspicious vehicle.
• At 4:04 a.m., officers were called to Hermitage Drive regarding a missing juvenile. She was located at her father’s house.
• At 7:07 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Highview Drive.
• At 7:08 a.m., officers responded to a trespassing complaint on Louisville Road.
• At 10:14 a.m., officers responded to a theft on Thistlewood Avenue.
• At 1:01 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Ewing Street.
• At 2:08 p.m., officers were called to Leonardwood Drive regarding a theft.
• At 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a vandalism complaint on Ridgeview Drive.
• At 4:59 p.m., officers were called to Murray Street regarding a theft.
• At 7:59 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Aderly Lane.
• At 8:18 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue regarding a suspicious person.
• At 10:26 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Louisville Road.
• At 11:39 p.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue regarding a theft.
• At 11:42 p.m., officers responded to Fifth Avenue regarding a theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.