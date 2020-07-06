blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the holiday weekend:

Thursday

• At 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Versailles Road.

• At 2:27 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive regarding a theft.

• At 3:14 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 3:35 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 8:46 a.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue regarding a theft.

• At 9:10 a.m., officers were called to Cherry Lane regarding a theft.

• At 10:38 a.m., firefighters responded to a smoke smell on Leawood Drive.

• At 11:50 a.m., officers were called to Louisville Road regarding a theft.

• At 12:20 p.m., officers responded to Briarpatch Lane regarding a theft.

• At 1:21 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road regarding a missing person. A female who was reported missing from Boone County was located at Bluegrass Inn. She told officers she was OK.

• At 3:13 p.m., firefighters responded to a smoke smell on Meadow View Drive.

• At 3:16 p.m., officers were called to Briarpatch Lane regarding a theft.

• At 3:28 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Conway Street.

• At 5:16 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Mt. Zion Road.

• At 6:25 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Owenton Road.

• At 7:13 p.m., firefighters were called to a rubbish fire on Owenton Avenue.

• At 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Farmers Lane.

Friday

• At 1:22 a.m., officers were called to an assault on Leawood Drive. The caller said a roommate was in the hallway of an apartment complex trying to fight a neighbor. EMS was declined.

• At 2:45 a.m., officers responded to Louisville Road regarding a drug offense.

• At 4:02 a.m., officers were called to a suspicious vehicle on Versailles Road.

• At 8:17 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Louisville Road.

• At 8:25 a.m., officers were called to a vandalism complaint on Cherry Lane.

• At 11:44 a.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Steele Street.

• At 12:06 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Hawkeegan Drive.

• At 1:52 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Hanna Place.

• At 1:52 p.m., firefighters were called to a ground fire on Shadrick Ferry Road.

• At 2:13 p.m., officers responded to Louisville Road regarding a missing person.

• At 2:13 p.m., officers were called to Limestone Drive regarding an intoxicated driver.

• At 3:56 p.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Leawood Drive.

• At 4:13 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 6:06 p.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire on Flat Creek Road. A female caller said that she thought it was started by a cigarette and that she used a water hose to put it out. But she also wanted firefighters to check it out.

• At 6:27 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on McCann Lane.

• At 7:47 p.m., officers were called to Leonardwood Drive regarding a shoplifter.

• At 11:05 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on East Georgetown Road.

Saturday

• At 1:56 a.m., officers were called to Landings Drive regarding a drug offense.

• At 1:57 a.m., officers responded to a theft on Steele Branch Road.

• At 8:33 a.m., officers were called to East Fourth Street regarding a stolen vehicle.

• At 2:22 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Hillway Lane.

• At 5:51 p.m., officers were called to Wilkinson Boulevard regarding a stolen vehicle.

• At 7:48 p.m., firefighters responded to an explosion on Switzer Road. The caller said a gas grill caught on fire.

• At 9:19 p.m., officers were called to Greenway Boulevard regarding a trespasser.

• At 9:49 p.m., firefighters were called to Cedar Road regarding a controlled burn.

• At 10:09 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on Leawood Drive. It was determined to be a grill, not a fire.

• At 10:48 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Hanly Lane. A caller said a man appeared to be breaking into vehicles around Building 12 at Tierra Linda Apartments.

• At 11:23 p.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Noel Avenue.

• At 11:33 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue regarding a suspicious person.

Sunday

• At 1:39 a.m., officers responded to Leonardwood Drive regarding a suspicious vehicle.

• At 4:04 a.m., officers were called to Hermitage Drive regarding a missing juvenile. She was located at her father’s house.

• At 7:07 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Highview Drive.

• At 7:08 a.m., officers responded to a trespassing complaint on Louisville Road.

• At 10:14 a.m., officers responded to a theft on Thistlewood Avenue.

• At 1:01 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Ewing Street.

• At 2:08 p.m., officers were called to Leonardwood Drive regarding a theft.

• At 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a vandalism complaint on Ridgeview Drive.

• At 4:59 p.m., officers were called to Murray Street regarding a theft.

• At 7:59 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Aderly Lane.

• At 8:18 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue regarding a suspicious person.

• At 10:26 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Louisville Road.

• At 11:39 p.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue regarding a theft.

• At 11:42 p.m., officers responded to Fifth Avenue regarding a theft.

