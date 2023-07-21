The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 12:22 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street.
• At 4:37 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bardstown Road in Lawrenceburg.
• At 8:40 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Hamilton Lane in Stamping Ground. A caller reported hoses, wires and other items had been stolen.
• At 9:44 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS took an assault report at Valero on KY 151. A caller reported a female came into the gas station and said she was attacked.
• At 10:07 a.m., city firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Robin Avenue.
• At 10:16 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:34 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at Midway Travel Plaza on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:23 a.m., officers took a theft report at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported an employee had stolen more than $1,700 from the store.
• At 12:26 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female stole a blender and got into a gold Ford. The caller said as the vehicle was leaving the parking lot it struck a van.
• At 2:20 p.m., officers took a theft report on Versailles Road. A Frito-Lay employee reported products were stolen from a truck about an hour before.
• At 3:31 p.m., officers took a theft report at New Leash on Life on Broadway Street. A caller reported $260 worth of merchandise was stolen between noon and 2 p.m.
• At 3:49 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:14 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident at Lakeview Park on Park Avenue. A caller reported a female’s knee “popped out of place and she was possibly hit by a car.”
• At 8:21 p.m., officers took a theft report on Colonial Trace. A caller reported an old friend stole jewelry and other items.
• At 8:24 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Ridgeview Drive.
• At 9:14 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 11:07 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Holmes Street.
• At 11:11 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Speedway on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male and female were shoplifting.
