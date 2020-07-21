The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 7:50 a.m., officers were called to Country Lane after someone broke in during the night and took a video game system and cell phones.
• At 9:42 a.m., officers were called to Wellington Place on Leonardwood Drive after someone broke into a garage.
• At 11:30 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning someone cashing a stolen check.
• At 11:52 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a stolen bank card.
• At 1:02 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a theft of tools and a television.
• At 1:36 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road concerning a burglary.
• At 2:37 p.m., firefighters were called to Wapping Street for an alarm sounding. It was caused by overheated hydraulic fluid in an elevator.
• At 3:31 p.m., officers were called to the Hill Student Center on University Drive concerning a burglary.
• At 7:21 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a stolen cell phone.
• At 9:25 p.m., officers were called to Walgreens on U.S. 127 concerning a person trying to pass a false prescription.
• At 9:36 p.m., firefighters were called to School House Road concerning smoke in the area. It was from a controlled burn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.