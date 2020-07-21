blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 7:50 a.m., officers were called to Country Lane after someone broke in during the night and took a video game system and cell phones.

• At 9:42 a.m., officers were called to Wellington Place on Leonardwood Drive after someone broke into a garage.

• At 11:30 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning someone cashing a stolen check.

• At 11:52 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a stolen bank card.

• At 1:02 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a theft of tools and a television.

• At 1:36 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road concerning a burglary.

• At 2:37 p.m., firefighters were called to Wapping Street for an alarm sounding. It was caused by overheated hydraulic fluid in an elevator.

• At 3:31 p.m., officers were called to the Hill Student Center on University Drive concerning a burglary.

• At 7:21 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a stolen cell phone.

• At 9:25 p.m., officers were called to Walgreens on U.S. 127 concerning a person trying to pass a false prescription.

• At 9:36 p.m., firefighters were called to School House Road concerning smoke in the area. It was from a controlled burn.

