The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 7:55 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 4:37 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 4:40 p.m., officers were called to an assault in the Kroger parking lot on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a mother and daughter were yelling but had been physically fighting before. The caller said there were two small children with the women. A second caller said the females were “pulling a child in between them” and “arguing about custody.”

• At 4:41 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 6:06 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a missing person at Franklin County High School on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a 9-year-old girl had been missing for about 45 minutes. The caller said the girl “went to the bathroom and hadn’t been seen since.” Deputies located the girl in the parking lot next to the caller’s vehicle five minutes later.

• At 7:26 p.m., officers took a theft report on Chinook Trail. A caller reported a “bin full of tools” was stolen from a garage.

• At 7:29 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported an electric stove was on fire and that the house was evacuated.

• At 10:37 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Collins Lane.

