072223 East Main accident

An SUV lost a front wheel and flipped after striking a utility pole on East Main Street in front of the Woolery Saturday afternoon. No one was injured but the utility pole, which was split in two, had to be replaced. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

