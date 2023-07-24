The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 1:19 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of a missing person on Polsgrove Street. A caller reported the father of her child took her daughter without permission.
• At 1:31 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Holmes Street. A caller reported it sounded as though someone was trying to break into a garage behind a residence.
• At 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 1:13 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass.
• At 1:27 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Courchelle Court.
• At 2:18 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between an SUV and a utility truck. One male sustained lacerations to his face.
• At 2:36 p.m., officers took a theft report at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported a bike was stolen.
• At 2:43 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Woodhill Lane near Ridgewood Lane.
• At 3:19 p.m., officers took a theft report at Storage Centers of America on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a storage unit was broken into and purses with rings inside were stolen.
• At 5:41 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Duncan Road.
• At 9:58 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Mero Street.
• At 10:30 p.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Powhatan Trail near Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported hearing five shots from what sounded like a handgun. Deputies advised the sound was fireworks at the Franklin County Fair and Horse Show at Lakeview Park.
• At 11:48 p.m., deputies were notified of a sexual offense on Tamworth Lane.
Saturday
• At 12:15 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Avenstoke Road near KY 151.
• At 1:01 a.m., officers took a theft report at Holiday Inn Express on Vandalay Drive. A caller reported a male stole money off the bar at Beef O’ Brady’s and was at the front desk at the Holiday Inn Express.
• At 9:23 a.m., officers took a theft report on Wildwood Place. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into.
• At 9:52 a.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased person on Pulliam Drive. A caller reported a 73-year-old female passed away.
• At 10:45 a.m., officers, deputies and county fire were called to a vehicle fire on Louisville Road.
• At 11:22 a.m., officers took a theft report at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported someone stole her car battery and damaged her vehicle.
• At 11:25 a.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported her wallet had been stolen.
• At 12:50 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Schofield Lane. A caller reported a check was stolen from his mailbox and made out to another person.
• At 1:55 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Capitol View Park on Capitol View Park Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into.
• At 2:17 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Green Wilson Road.
• At 4:31 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 4:34 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Jones Lane.
• At 6:53 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a stabbing on Pinnacle Court. A caller reported his girlfriend stabbed him in the upper left bicep of his right arm and left on foot.
• At 7:32 p.m., officers took a theft report at Crystalbrook Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported her bearded dragon was stolen from her balcony.
• At 7:35 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 8:28 p.m., officers took a theft report on Grandview Drive. A caller reported the glovebox of a vehicle was broken into and the title, insurance and car book were stolen.
• At 8:34 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Park Avenue.
• At 8:56 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 9:09 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 9:11 p.m., county firefighters were called to a possible structure fire on Rocky Branch Road. A caller reported a vacant trailer was on fire. The road was temporarily shut down. The fire was under control at 9:35 p.m. and the state fire marshal was notified.
• At 9:12 p.m., city and county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Bald Knob Road.
• At 10:43 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Holmes Street.
• At 10:58 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Park Avenue.
Sunday
• At 12:03 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bedford Road.
• At 12:15 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Pinnacle Court.
• At 12:20 a.m., officers took a theft report on Woodhill Lane. A caller reported a neighbor stole her wallet and money.
• At 12:49 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Pinnacle Court.
• At 4:51 a.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased person at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported a 64-year-old female patient passed away.
• At 9:57 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Bridgeport Road. A caller reported a theft from a mailbox and stated that an unknown person had been using her card all over town that morning.
• At 10:03 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 11:47 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Fifth Avenue.
• At 12:44 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a theft of approximately $700 worth of merchandise on Saturday.
• At 1 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious package on Versailles Road. A caller reported a gray and black backpack had been sitting in front of his door for a while.
• At 2:13 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Powhatan Trail.
• At 3:49 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North near Swallowfield Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a tractor and a Toyota Camry.
• At 4:08 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Ravenwood Drive. A caller reported a male pointed a gun at her. When law enforcement arrived he allegedly barricaded himself in the residence. He was detained at 4:28 p.m.
• At 4:47 p.m., officers and deputies took a robbery report at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller, who is a DoorDash driver, reported being robbed at gunpoint by two males and two females. They were detained at 5:05 p.m.
• At 5:29 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 6:23 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cove Spring Road.
• At 8:06 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Holmes Street.
• At 9:53 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Leestown Road.
