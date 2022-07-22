The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 1 a.m., officers took a robbery report at WesBanco on West Main Street. A caller reported two males he met at The Brick Alley took him to the bank and made him withdraw money. The caller advised the men took off in opposite directions once they had the money.
• At 1:01 a.m., officers took a theft report at Circle K on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported he left his phone on the counter and it was gone when he returned. The caller advised he was positive he left it at the gas station.
• At 7:22 a.m., deputies took a theft report on River Valley Road. A caller reported a firearm was stolen.
• At 11:21 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 11:32 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Meadowview Drive. A caller reported her juvenile daughter left with a 19-year-old female after being told she was not to go anywhere. The caller advised the juvenile was mad over not being able to go to the fair. The juvenile was located at 12:04 p.m.
• At 11:37 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 12:28 p.m., officers took a theft report at Circle K on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a cellphone was stolen.
• At 12:57 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Buena Vista Drive. A caller reported a cellphone was stolen from a package.
• At 1:14 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thomas Place.
• At 2:29 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported she hadn’t heard from her husband since 4 p.m. Wednesday. His vehicle was found in Midway and he was located in the Woodford County Detention Center, where he was being held for driving under the influence.
• At 3:23 p.m., officers took a theft report at Frankfort Eye Center on Diagnostic Drive. A caller reported eight pairs of glasses were missing.
• At 3:39 p.m., officers took a theft report at Big Lots on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male driving a white van stole her purse in the parking lot.
• At 5:48 p.m., officers took an assault report at Beef O’Brady’s on West Ridge Drive. A caller reported two people were physically fighting. One person left the property and the other wanted to make a report.
• At 5:55 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ashwood Place on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported her jewelry had been stolen. At 6:45 p.m. the caller’s daughter returned the jewelry and charges were declined.
• At 6:05 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Oaklawn Drive.
• At 8:39 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Clay Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.