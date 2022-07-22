blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 1 a.m., officers took a robbery report at WesBanco on West Main Street. A caller reported two males he met at The Brick Alley took him to the bank and made him withdraw money. The caller advised the men took off in opposite directions once they had the money.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription