The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 4:59 a.m., deputies took a report concerning a rape which occurred near Devils Hollow Road.
• At 7:33 a.m., officers were called to Commonwealth Credit Union on Louisville Road concerning a theft of a bank card.
• At 7:43 a.m., officers were called concerning an assault on Shore Acres Drive.
• At 9:33 a.m., officers were called to Hanly Lane after someone broke into a vehicle and stole the stereo.
• At 9:58 a.m., officers were called to Spruce Drive concerning the theft of golf clubs from a vehicle.
• At 12:34 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road concerning the theft of a credit card, checkbook and other items.
• At 1:29 p.m., officers were called to Creekstone Court concerning a rape case.
• At 1:37 p.m., officers were called to Willow Street concerning a theft of chainsaws.
• At 1:38 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard concerning a theft.
• At 1:56 p.m., officers were called to Old Lawrenceburg Road concerning a theft.
• At 4:41 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue concerning a burglary at a residence.
• At 5:42 p.m., officers were called to Silver Lake concerning an assault where a man allegedly hit a woman in the face.
