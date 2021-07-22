blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 12:13 a.m., officers took a theft report at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported “people might have taken things” from a vehicle.

• At 7:52 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Speedway on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between an SUV and a Buick sedan. A female was complaining of back pain.

• At 9:30 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 10 a.m., officers took a theft report on Augusta Street.

• At 10:20 a.m., officers took a theft report on Centennial Avenue.

• At 10:41 a.m., officers were called to a fight on North Lime Street. A caller reported a “large man hit a female” and they were fighting in the street. The caller said "they quit fighting a few minutes ago and then started up again."

• At 11:39 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Ryswick Lane. A caller reported jewelry had been lost or stolen.

• At 1:46 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Adams Auto Sales on Versailles Road. A caller reported an ex-employee “stole a bunch of items.”

• At 2:03 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 4:02 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 5:41 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Mills Lane. A caller reported a male got out of a vehicle on Old Lawrenceburg Road and was missing. He was located by his mother at 6:30 p.m.

• At 7:30 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a fight at Quintin Court Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported two males were fighting outside. The caller said one left in a black truck.

• At 8:52 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Georgetown Road.

• At 9:49 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Vandalay Drive.

• At 10:30 p.m., deputies took an assault report at Lakeview Park on Park Avenue.

• At 10:31 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road near Steadmantown Lane.

• At 10:42 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Schenkel Lane.

• At 10:56 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Hillcrest Avenue.

• At 11:34 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Hillcrest Avenue. A caller reported the front door had been kicked in and windows were broken. The caller said “stuff had been destroyed” and her “belongings have been thrown around.”

