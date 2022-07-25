The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 9:35 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 3:08 p.m., officers took a theft report at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center on Louisville Road. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into a purse and other items were stolen.
• At 3:40 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Swallowfield Road. A caller reported an ex-boyfriend stole her weed eater.
• At 3:46 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Walter Todd Drive. A caller reported tires on her vehicle had been slashed.
• At 4:15 p.m., officers took a theft report on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported someone broke into her unlocked vehicle overnight.
• At 5:24 p.m., officers took a theft report at Pierre’s Furniture on Versailles Road. A caller reported a mattress was stolen.
• At 8:42 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Park Avenue.
• At 9:41 p.m., officers conducted a fire investigation on Owenton Avenue.
• At 10:49 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Lakeview Park on Park Avenue. A caller reported her wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Saturday
• At 7:08 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Landings Drive.
• At 8:36 a.m., officers took a theft report on Landings Drive. A caller reported their unlocked vehicle had been “trashed.”
• At 9:19 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Versailles Road.
• At 12:55 p.m., county firefighters and EMS responded to trauma call on KY 151. A caller reported she fell through a pool deck and possibly suffered a broken leg and ankle.
• At 1:28 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Apple Way. A caller reported kids stole his child’s bike and were refusing to give it back. The caller re-phoned dispatch at 2 p.m. to report that the bike was returned.
• At 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a theft on East Second Street. A caller reported his stolen tablet was tracked to an address on East Second Street.
• At 1:45 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Flat Creek Road. A caller reported someone broke a window and stole items from her late father’s residence.
• At 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 4:46 p.m., officers took a theft report on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported a catalytic converter was cut from a GMC Envoy.
• At 10:26 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a fight on John Davis Drive.
• At 11:57 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight on St. Clair Street. A caller reported a group of people were fighting.
Sunday
• At 12:17 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on St. Clair Street.
• At 10:50 a.m., officers took a theft report at Kings Daughters Apartments on Hanna Place. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into overnight.
• At 11:01 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported an unlocked vehicle was broken into and a firearm was stolen.
• At 4:57 p.m., officers took an assault report on Kingsway Drive. A caller reported he was assaulted by three people at Kroger on Versailles Road.
• At 5:56 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 10:34 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Robin Avenue.
