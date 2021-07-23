blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 12:21 a.m., officers and county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Pinnacle Court. A caller reported a smell like burning wires coming from the neighbor’s house.

• At 1:18 a.m., officers and deputies were called to an assault on Bell Lane. A caller reported a female assaulted her. The caller said she had a bloody nose.

• At 3:36 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a loud noise complaint on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported a transformer had possibly blown. The caller said there was black smoke in the area. A second caller stated the electric was out. Frankfort Plant Board was notified.

• At 8:02 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Easy Street. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and several items were stolen.

• At 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

• At 1:32 p.m., officers took a theft report at Cosmoprof on Versailles Road. A caller reported a deposit of more than $4,500 was missing.

• At 2:06 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.

• At 2:40 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.

• At 4:49 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Georgetown Road.

• At 5:19 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 8:59 p.m., officers took a theft report on Murrell Street. A caller reported someone she knows stole $400 from her account.

• At 9:37 p.m., officers took a theft report at the old YMCA on Bridge Street. A caller reported a male and female were “taking things off the building.”

• At 9:45 p.m., deputies responded to a fight at Lakeview Park on Park Avenue. A deputy reported there was “a large fight behind the softball fields.”

