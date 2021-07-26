The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:50 a.m., officers and deputies took a theft report on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard. A caller said two males were getting into a neighbor’s car. It looked like they opened the unlocked door, and the caller didn’t recognize them.
• At 7:55 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on New Street.
• At 8:43 a.m., officers were notified of a theft in progress at Kroger East, Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller said a female was taking makeup on the pharmacy side of the store and items were placed in purses.
• At 8:58 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Benson Valley Road.
• At 11:17 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on HMB Circle.
• At 11:24 a.m., officers took a report of a stolen vehicle on Meredith Avenue.
• At 12:04 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Walter Todd Drive.
• At 12:21 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at Collins Lane/East-West Connector.
• At 12:59 p.m., officers took a theft report on Cliffside Drive. The caller said his unemployment check had been stolen.
• At 1:05 p.m., officers took a report of a stolen vehicle on Tierra Linda Drive.
• At 1:25 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 12:28 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the Interstate 64 West on ramp.
• At 2:38 p.m., officers took a burglary report from the YMCA on West Broadway Street. The caller said it looked like the building had been broken into on the parking garage side in the basement.
• At 5:20 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 5:35 p.m., deputies took an assault report on West Second Street.
• At 6:11 p.m., officers took a theft report on Ensign Drive. A caller said a car had been broken into and a wallet stolen.
• At 7 p.m., officers responded to a burglary report on Murrell Street. A caller said two men had broken into the house.
• At 7:05 p.m., officers responded to a burglary report on American Way. A caller said a subject was inside. A male subject was arrested.
• At 9:18 p.m., officers took a report of an intoxicated person on West Second Street.
• At 9:20 p.m., deputies took a report of vandalism on Adams Lane.
• At 10:37 p.m., deputies took a report of shots fired on Cherry Lane. A caller reported she heard 10-12 shots fired from what sounded like a shotgun, but she didn’t know exactly where the shots came from. She was advised it was possible they came from a field across from her residence.
Saturday
• At 1:38 a.m., a constable responded to a burglary in progress on Bald Knob Road. A caller said someone was outside her house and breaking into her garage.
• At 5:15 a.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress on Thistlewood Avenue. A caller said someone kicked her back door twice. They didn’t gain access through the back door. She didn’t know how many people there were, but she heard them talking.
• At 7:37 a.m., deputies responded to a theft in progress on Adams Lane. A caller said someone was caught taking items from vehicles in the area and that her husband was with the subject.
• At 12:33 p.m., officers took a report of a stolen vehicle on Louisville Road.
• At 12:43 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 2:51 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Monroe Lane. A caller said a laptop had been stolen.
• At 3:05 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Blue Spruce Drive. A caller said a truck that was unlocked was broken into and they didn’t know if anything was missing. The incident happened within the last week.
• At 4:47 p.m., an intoxicated driver report was taken on Owenton Road.
• At 5:39 p.m., officers took an assault report on Hillview Court. A caller said her son or a family member was assaulted and she wanted to file charges. She wanted an officer to stand by while they confronted the subject, and she changed her story three times about her location.
• At 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a missing-person report. A caller said a juvenile was last seen at 3 p.m.
• At 8:51 p.m., officers took a theft report on Brawner Street. A caller said two weed trimmers, three tanks of gasoline and a push mower were taken.
• At 10 p.m., officers took a report on an intoxicated person on Versailles Road.
Sunday
• At 3 a.m., city firefighters responded to a report of a gas leak on Stephen Road. The caller reported a possible gas smell, but no fire conditions were found at the location.
• At 12:58 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S.127 South.
• At 4:36 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 5:32 p.m., officers took a report of a stolen vehicle on Louisville Road.
• At 7:13 p.m., the coroner, county firefighters, EMA, EMS and deputies responded to a report of a deceased person on Cherry Lane.
• At 7:45 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 7:56 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a theft report on Discher Drive. A caller said her neighbor backed his truck up to her house and took off with her trailer. She said it happened two days ago and that this neighbor keeps coming into her yard and taking her belongings.
• At 9:44 p.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Green Wilson Road. A caller said a car in front of her house was engulfed. The fire was under control before the call.
• At 10:09 p.m., officers, EMS and city firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Ute Trail. The car was not fully engulfed, and the fire was extinguished.
• At 10:55 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Collins Lane.
