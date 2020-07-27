blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

Friday

• At 1:17 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a stolen dog.

• At 8:43 a.m., officers were called to Compton Drive concerning a stolen television.

• At 8:44 a.m., officers were called to Wapping Street after someone broke into a vehicle during the night.

• At 9:57 a.m., officers were called to First Financial Bank on Limestone Drive concerning an employee theft of $100.

• At 1:11 p.m., officers were called to Schenkel Lane concerning a stolen credit or debit card.

• At 2:36 p.m., officers were called to Storage Rentals of America on Schenkel Lane after two televisions and tools were stolen.

• At 3 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on U.S. 127 concerning a theft.

• At 4:19 p.m., officers were called to Harp Pike after a man reportedly fired two shots while on a motorcycle and fled toward Henry County.

• At 6:14 p.m., officers were called to Walmart on Leonardwood Road for a shoplifting complaint. The merchandise was recovered.

• At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Drive concerning a stolen hoverboard.

• At 8:47 p.m., officers were called to Eastwood Garden Apartments on Forest Hill Drive concerning a stolen hoverboard.

• At 9:19 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Drive concerning a theft.

• At 9:20 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning a person in a pickup truck brandishing a handgun.

• At 10:39 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street concerning a person showing a handgun.

• At 10:48 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning a person trying to break into an apartment.

Saturday

• At 3:17 a.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning a stolen gun.

• At 10:23 a.m., officers were called to Westover Road concerning a theft of mail from a mailbox.

• At 11:05 a.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments after a person shot a back window and also shot at the ground.

• At 12:54 p.m., officers were called to Westover Road after someone took change and sunglasses from a vehicle.

• At 7:32 p.m., officers were called to Capitol View Park concerning a person swimming with a gun. He was reportedly threatening children on the playground.

• At 7:34 p.m., officers responded to an accident in the construction zone on U.S. 127 South near the Anderson County line. The operator of a motorcycle was bleeding and unconscious at the scene. 

• At 8:49 p.m., officers were called to Raven Drive concerning stolen air pods.

Sunday

• At 8 a.m., firefighters were called to University Lodge on East Main Street for a report of smoke.

• At 9:22 a.m., officers were called to Ringo Avenue concerning a possible theft from an apartment.

• At 1:14 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning a theft of money.

• At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to an accident on Versailles Road.

• At 8:33 p.m., officers were called to Tierra Linda Apartments on Hanly Lane concerning suspected drug activity.

• At 11:27 p.m., officers were called to Mount Zion Road concerning a man who said he was sexually assaulted by three men at Benson Creek. The victim said he walked to the location on Mount Zion Road.

• At 11:39 p.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenue concerning suspected drug activity.

• At 11:59 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road concerning a stolen phone.

