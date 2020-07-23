blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 11:12 a.m., officers were called to Creekstone Court for a sexual offense.

• At 11:59 a.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court after someone broke into a vehicle during the night.

• At 1:14 p.m., officers were called to Forest Hill Drive after someone took the caller’s truck keys and took money from the caller’s bank account.

• At 2:18 p.m., officers were called to Aderly Lane concerning an assault of a 60-year-old man.

• At 3:31 p.m., officers were called to Oaklawn Drive concerning a burglary.

• At 4:07 p.m., officers took a report concerning a fraud complaint at Speedway on U.S. 127.

• At 5:25 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue concerning an assault. The victim said another woman hit her in the face.

• At 5:41 p.m., officers were called to Bluegrass Court concerning a stolen bicycle.

• At 6:37 p.m., officers were called to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive concerning a theft.

• At 6:59 p.m., officers were called to High Point Court concerning a burglary. The caller said a few items were missing.

• At 9:05 p.m., firefighters were called to Switzer Road concerning a fire on a covered bridge. Firefighters said there was no fire, and a candle was extinguished before they arrived.

