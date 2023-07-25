blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 12:08 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a burglary on Landings Drive. A caller reported someone was trying to get into a residence. The caller said the male spoke a different language.

