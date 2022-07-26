The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 2:14 a.m., officers took a theft report on Poa Drive. A caller reported firearm ammunition; a pair of shoes and other items were stolen while they were on vacation.
• At 7:25 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported an SUV ran off the road onto her property and appeared to have struck a tree. She advised the airbags had deployed but was uncertain if anyone was inside the vehicle.
• At 9:56 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road. A caller reported her daughter’s friend stole several items.
• At 11:26 a.m., officers took a theft report at Modern Nails on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a female left without paying to have her nails done.
• At 11:36 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Glencove Drive. A caller reported jewelry was stolen.
• At 12:28 p.m., county firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Stonehedge Street. A caller reported a landscaping company struck a gas line.
• At 1 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Mero Street.
• At 1:49 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Dollar General on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male “poured ice cream onto other merchandise.”
• At 2:26 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:40 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Jett Boulevard.
• At 2:56 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Duncan Road.
• At 3:46 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call on Reilly Road. A caller reported a 61-year-old female fell and injured her hip.
• At 4:10 p.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner conducted a well-being check at Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported a foul smell coming from an apartment. It was determined that a male who had not been heard from for a few days was deceased.
• At 4:41 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on First Avenue. A caller reported he had not heard from his brother since morning.
• At 6:26 p.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 7:52 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Taco Bell on Versailles Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Nissan and Chevy. One child suffered from a cut on their head.
• At 10:52 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Holmes Street. A caller reported hearing two shots from what sounded like a handgun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.