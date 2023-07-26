blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 3:32 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a fight on Woodgate Road. A caller reported five people were physically fighting and someone mentioned a gun. The caller stated they never saw a gun.

