The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 12:06 a.m., officers took a missing-person report on Holmes Street. A caller said an 8-year-old boy hadn’t been seen since 4 p.m. Sunday. A group of four juveniles were seen riding bicycles, and the missing boy was returned to Holmes Street.

• At 7:03 a.m., officers, EMA, EMS and city firefighters responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street in front of Kentucky State University. Inbound lanes to downtown Frankfort were shut down.

• At 7:23 a.m., deputies took a report of a drug offense on American Way.

• At 7:49 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Clover Drive.

• At 8:12 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Aderly Lane.

• At 8:25 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a theft report on Tamworth Lane. A caller said his car had been broken into overnight and his wallet with eight different credit cards was stolen, along with his driver’s license and Social Security card.

• At 8:32 a.m., deputies responded to a theft report on Evergreen Road. A caller said sometime over the weekend there had been a theft from a vehicle at Evergreen Baptist Church.

• At 9:40 a.m., the coroner responded to a call about a deceased person on Georgetown Road.

• At 9:55 a.m., officers took a call about an intoxicated person on Schenkel Lane.

• At 10:10 a.m., officers took a theft report on Meadow Lane.

• At 10:45 a.m., officers took a call about an intoxicated driver on Louisville Road.

• At 10:55 a.m., officers took a call about an intoxicated person on Grandview Drive.

• At 11:28 a.m., deputies responded to a theft report on Devane Lane.

• At 12:28 p.m., deputies took a theft report on River Bend Road.

• At 1:44 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 2:33 p.m., officers responded to a theft report on Benson Avenue. A caller said a neighbor had an extension cord and was stealing her electricity.

• At 2:39 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Hickman Hill Road.

• At 3:17 p.m., officers responded to a theft report on Benson Avenue. A caller reported the theft of a debit card.

• At 3:44 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Great Buffalo Trace.

• At 6:46 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on Leawood Drive/Deepwood Drive. Two callers said they heard what sounded like a pistol being fired. One said it was coming from behind apartments off Leawood and advised it was close to the apartments by Capital Day School. Officers were doing step-up patrols behind the buildings.

• At 7 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Harrodswood Road.

• At 7:55 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Doctors Drive.

• At 8:05 p.m., officers responded to a theft report on Rolling Acres Drive.

• At 9:08 p.m., officers took a theft report on Colonial Trace.

• At 9:10 p.m., deputies responded to a theft report on Tamworth Lane. A caller said someone broke into her vehicle, stole her purse “full of several items” and they had her car keys. She said the theft had happened in the last 24 hours.

• At 9:41 p.m., deputies, officers, EMA, EMS and county firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire on I-64 East. A caller said an older-model SUV was on the side of the road with smoke and flames coming from the vehicle. There were no injuries and no entrapment.

• At 10:43 p.m., officers took a call about an intoxicated driver on Louisville Road.

