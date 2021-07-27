The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 12:06 a.m., officers took a missing-person report on Holmes Street. A caller said an 8-year-old boy hadn’t been seen since 4 p.m. Sunday. A group of four juveniles were seen riding bicycles, and the missing boy was returned to Holmes Street.
• At 7:03 a.m., officers, EMA, EMS and city firefighters responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street in front of Kentucky State University. Inbound lanes to downtown Frankfort were shut down.
• At 7:23 a.m., deputies took a report of a drug offense on American Way.
• At 7:49 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Clover Drive.
• At 8:12 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Aderly Lane.
• At 8:25 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a theft report on Tamworth Lane. A caller said his car had been broken into overnight and his wallet with eight different credit cards was stolen, along with his driver’s license and Social Security card.
• At 8:32 a.m., deputies responded to a theft report on Evergreen Road. A caller said sometime over the weekend there had been a theft from a vehicle at Evergreen Baptist Church.
• At 9:40 a.m., the coroner responded to a call about a deceased person on Georgetown Road.
• At 9:55 a.m., officers took a call about an intoxicated person on Schenkel Lane.
• At 10:10 a.m., officers took a theft report on Meadow Lane.
• At 10:45 a.m., officers took a call about an intoxicated driver on Louisville Road.
• At 10:55 a.m., officers took a call about an intoxicated person on Grandview Drive.
• At 11:28 a.m., deputies responded to a theft report on Devane Lane.
• At 12:28 p.m., deputies took a theft report on River Bend Road.
• At 1:44 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 2:33 p.m., officers responded to a theft report on Benson Avenue. A caller said a neighbor had an extension cord and was stealing her electricity.
• At 2:39 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Hickman Hill Road.
• At 3:17 p.m., officers responded to a theft report on Benson Avenue. A caller reported the theft of a debit card.
• At 3:44 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Great Buffalo Trace.
• At 6:46 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on Leawood Drive/Deepwood Drive. Two callers said they heard what sounded like a pistol being fired. One said it was coming from behind apartments off Leawood and advised it was close to the apartments by Capital Day School. Officers were doing step-up patrols behind the buildings.
• At 7 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Harrodswood Road.
• At 7:55 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Doctors Drive.
• At 8:05 p.m., officers responded to a theft report on Rolling Acres Drive.
• At 9:08 p.m., officers took a theft report on Colonial Trace.
• At 9:10 p.m., deputies responded to a theft report on Tamworth Lane. A caller said someone broke into her vehicle, stole her purse “full of several items” and they had her car keys. She said the theft had happened in the last 24 hours.
• At 9:41 p.m., deputies, officers, EMA, EMS and county firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire on I-64 East. A caller said an older-model SUV was on the side of the road with smoke and flames coming from the vehicle. There were no injuries and no entrapment.
• At 10:43 p.m., officers took a call about an intoxicated driver on Louisville Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.