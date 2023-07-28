The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 1:56 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Holmes Street.
• At 6:14 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Jett Boulevard. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident and said the driver of one car ran a red light and caused the wreck.
• At 6:58 a.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Devils Hollow Road near Pea Ridge Road.
• At 11:21 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 11:34 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Harvieland Road.
• At 12:05 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 12:07 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road near Steadmantown Lane.
• At 1:54 p.m., officers took a theft report at Beef O’ Brady’s on West Ridge Drive. A caller reported an employee stole money over the weekend.
• At 2:41 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 2:57 p.m., city firefighters were called to a ground fire on HMB Circle.
• At 3:03 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 3:16 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard.
• At 3:23 p.m., officers took a theft report at Southern Rides on Holmes Street. A caller reported items had been stolen from a storage unit.
• At 3:29 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Botkins Lane. A caller reported medication was stolen.
• At 4:40 p.m., deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased 63-year-old female on Indian Gap Road.
• At 5:55 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a fraud complaint.
• At 7:12 p.m., deputies and city and county firefighters were called to a rescue on Steele Branch Road. A caller reported boaters were stranded in a broken down boat. They were rescued at 8:13 p.m.
• At 7:18 p.m., deputies were notified of a suspicious package on Stage Coach Road. A caller reported a “small electronic device near the edge of the road was audibly beeping.”
• At 9:12 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Garden Point Drive.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.