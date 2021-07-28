Siren

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• At 12:46 a.m., officers received a report about a burglary in progress on Ringo Avenue. A caller said her son broke down a door and might be intoxicated.

• At 5:59 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary in progress on Manley-Leestown Road. A caller said he had chased the subjects out of the house with a knife, fell and cut his hand. He declined EMS treatment. The caller said the subjects had weapons and stole the baby’s formula.

• At 6:59 a.m., deputies took a call about a burglary in progress on U.S. 127 South. A caller said someone busted out his car window and robbed him.

• At 7:54 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 8:42 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Farmers Lane. A woman said the landlord’s son came into her house without her permission and took her cat and dog. The report stated the woman was in the process of being evicted. Power was cut off to the house and the animals were removed because of no electricity. The woman was advised to consult with the county attorney about having the animals returned.

• At 9:23a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 10:45 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the Thornhill Bypass.

• At 3:21 p.m., officers responded to a report on Louisville Road about a stolen backpack. A caller called back to say the backpack had been found.

• At 4:15 p.m., deputies, EMS, city firefighters and county firefighters responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road. A caller said a vehicle hit a light pole and her mailbox.

• At 5:12 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 6:47 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run accident on East Main Street.

• At 7:51 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chestnut Drive.

• At 9:19 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Sea Hero Road.

• At 10:35 p.m., deputies took a missing-person report on Georgetown Road. A caller said her son is schizophrenic and has been off his medication for two weeks, and he called her at 7:30 a.m. to say he was walking to Indiana. She hadn’t heard from since. The caller said he last told her he was in Henry County.

